Clinician and Author Travis Woodley’s You’re Not Broken – You’re Unbalanced Achieves Amazon Top New Release Recognition

Travis Woodley’s You’re Not Broken—You’re Unbalanced earns Amazon Top New Release as readers embrace its plan for hormone, gut, sleep & metabolic health.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinician and author Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP, has announced that his new book, You’re Not Broken – You’re Unbalanced, has been recognized as a Top New Release on Amazon in multiple health categories, highlighting growing interest in hormone balance, gut health, sleep, and metabolic health.

The book addresses common struggles such as fatigue, brain fog, weight changes, and restless sleep, reframing them not as inevitable signs of aging but as signals of underlying imbalances. Drawing on nearly two decades in hospital medicine and cardiology, Woodley presents an evidence-based framework for restoring balance and improving health outcomes.

“Many of the crises I saw in emergency and cardiac care began years earlier with subtle, overlooked signs,” said Woodley. “This book is designed to help readers recognize those signals sooner and take steps that can change their health trajectory.”

Topics Covered in the Book Include:

How hormone imbalances can affect energy, weight, mood, and sleep.

The role of gut health and circadian rhythm in overall vitality.

Insights into peptide therapy and its applications for recovery and longevity.

Strategies to improve metabolism, build resilience, and extend healthspan.

Early readers have described the book as “life-changing” and “eye-opening,” noting its clarity and practicality. Its placement as an Amazon Top New Release underscores its resonance with a broad audience seeking answers to midlife health challenges.

About the Author

Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP, is a clinician, author, and founder of Revitalize Medical Clinic, Revitalize Nutrition, and Revitalize Aesthetics & Wellness. With more than 17 years in hospital medicine and interventional cardiology, he now focuses on preventive and performance-oriented care, integrating hormone optimization, peptide therapy, gut and sleep rehabilitation, and metabolic health strategies.

