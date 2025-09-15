Breakthrough Book Exposes Hidden Blueprint to Fix Fatigue, Weight Gain, Poor Sleep, and Hormone Imbalance

Cover of the new book, You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance, by clinician and author Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP.

Clinician Travis Woodley’s new book reveals why fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog aren’t aging—they’re imbalance. The blueprint to reclaim energy is here.

GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of men and women drag through their days exhausted, frustrated, and confused. Fatigue. Weight gain. Brain fog. Sleepless nights. And when they finally seek help, they’re told the same thing: “Your labs are normal.”

A groundbreaking new book says otherwise. In You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance, clinician and author Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP reveals the overlooked blueprint for fixing fatigue, restoring hormones, and reclaiming energy.

“Feeling ‘off’ isn’t weakness—it’s physiology,” says Woodley. “Most health crises don’t start in the ICU—they start years earlier with ignored signals. This book shows you how to read them and rebuild balance.”

Why This Book Matters

After 17 years in high-stakes hospital medicine—emergency rooms, cardiac ICUs, and cath labs—Woodley saw the same pattern over and over:

Patients arrived in crisis.

Their decline had started years before.

The warning signs were missed.

This book is the answer he wished they had before they ever reached an ER.

What Readers Will Learn

You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance translates complex medicine into clear, actionable steps. Inside, readers will discover:

🔑 Hormone Blueprint: How estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, thyroid, and DHEA affect energy, weight, mood, and longevity.

🔑 Peptide Therapy Explained: From CJC-1295/Ipamorelin to BPC-157 and MOTS-C—what they do, how they work, and why they matter.

🔑 Gut & Sleep Reset: Why microbiome health and circadian rhythms determine focus, recovery, and hormone sensitivity.

🔑 Strength as Medicine: Why muscle is the organ of longevity—and how 2–3 targeted sessions a week can reverse decline.

🔑 Lab Literacy: How to interpret overlooked tests—fasting insulin, CRP, thyroid panels, sex hormones—that hold the real answers.

“This isn’t another willpower book or one-hormone silo,” Woodley adds. “It’s a whole-system blueprint that helps people feel like themselves again.”

Who This Book Is For

Women in perimenopause or menopause who are told symptoms are “just aging.”

Men facing low-T, stubborn weight gain, or lost energy.

Anyone exhausted by normal labs that don’t match how they feel.

Readers seeking science-based strategies for longevity, vitality, and performance.

Early Praise

Readers are calling it:

“The missing manual for midlife health.”

“The first book that made hormones, metabolism, and aging make sense.”

“The roadmap my doctor never gave me.”

Availability

You’re Not Broken—You’re Out of Balance is now available worldwide on Amazon in paperback, Kindle, and Audible editions.

