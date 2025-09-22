AI-Powered Real-Time Protection for a Changing Financial World: INFORM at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt

INFORM Gmbh and RiskShield

Hybrid AI-Powered Solutions for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance at Sibos 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From September 29 to October 2, 2025, INFORM GmbH’s Risk & Fraud Division will present its AI-driven solution RiskShield for combating financial crime at the Sibos financial industry conference in Frankfurt, Germany.Visitors can find the Aachen-based software company at Booth H066 in Hall 3.1. Under the theme “Hybrid AI for Fraud Prevention & AML Compliance ,” INFORM will demonstrate how banks and payment service providers can detect and stop fraud, money laundering, and sanctions violations in real time – covering everything from instant payments to cross-border transactions. INFORM will also contribute to the official conference program with a presentation by one of its experts.Proven Hybrid AI, Deployed WorldwideSibos is the leading annual event for the global financial services industry, organized by SWIFT. With over 10,000 participants expected, it brings together decision-makers and innovation leaders from around the world. The focus is on the forces shaping the financial ecosystem in the long term – from digital transformation and cybersecurity to sustainability. INFORM’s participation, and its theme “Hybrid AI for Fraud Prevention & AML Compliance,” fit directly into this context. In alignment with Sibos’s theme of “The next frontiers of global finance,” the German software powerhouse will showcase how advanced technology can effectively combat financial crime.As a specialist in fraud prevention, AML (anti-money laundering), secure cross-border payments, and real-time transaction security, INFORM brings deep expertise to address the financial industry’s key challenges. “At Sibos, the big questions are about trust, speed, and resilience in finance. RiskShield delivers on all three: real-time fraud detection within milliseconds, seamless compliance, and a frictionless customer journey – all on one single, proven platform,” explains Roy Prayikulam, Senior Vice President Risk & Fraud at INFORM.INFORM’s RiskShield software combines machine learning with knowledge-based approaches to detect suspicious patterns in real time and stop fraud. All modules are combined on one holistic platform, enabling suspicious activities to be identified across channels and in context. This interconnected approach reflects the collaborative spirit of Sibos and underscores INFORM’s contribution to the development of secure and resilient financial systems.INFORM’s Specialist Talk: Rethinking Fraud PreventionIn addition to its exhibition presence, INFORM will join the expert discussions at Sibos. A special highlight will be the presentation by Nezar Nassr, Senior Consultant Risk & Fraud at INFORM, on the topic,“Rethinking Fraud Prevention in the Age of Instant Payments: Moving from Isolated Data Points to Holistic Intelligent Decisions” – on September 30, 2025, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the Exhibitor Stage 1In his presentation, Nassr demonstrates how banks can make the transition from fragmented data points to a holistic decision-making approach: transactions are analyzed in real time, risks are immediately identified, and fraud attempts are stopped without disrupting the flow of payments. “An effective fight against money laundering and fraud requires breaking down data silos and combining human expertise with AI,” explains Nassr. “A Hybrid AI approach bridges this gap and strengthens financial institutions in the long term.” With this contribution, INFORM underscores the relevance of intelligent, networked solutions for fraud prevention and positions itself as a thought leader in an increasingly complex payment environment.About RiskShieldRiskShield has been a trusted fraud prevention solution for over 20 years, used by more than 250 banks and payment service providers worldwide – including industry leaders like Worldline, ING, and Rabobank. Its continuous development ensures that users stay ahead of new regulatory requirements and evolving criminal techniques. In 2024, Chartis Research recognized RiskShield as a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrants for Enterprise Fraud Solutions and Payment Fraud Solutions.Invitation to EngageINFORM warmly invites media representatives to visit its team at Hall 3.1, Booth H066 during Sibos 2025. Visitors can learn more about the latest developments in fraud prevention and how security, compliance, and customer experience can be balanced in high-speed payment environments such as instant payments and cross-border transactions. Interviews with Roy Prayikulam and Nezar Nassr can be arranged in advance through the press contact.About INFORMINFORM is a global pioneer in the field of AI-powered optimization of business processes and intelligent decision-making. This makes the company a leader in providing smart, Hybrid AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions. With RiskShield they offer a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses and optimizing efficiencies using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls. More than 1,000 active customers worldwide benefit from using AI-powered optimization solutions by INFORM in industries such as finance, telecommunication, insurance, aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. INFORM employs over 1,000 staff from more than 40 nations. www.inform-software.com Press ContactHannah KuckCorporate Communications Manager INFORM GmbHTel.: +49 (0)2408 9456 - 1243E-Mail: hannah.kuck@inform-software.comInformation about RiskShieldMahsa GrüttnerTeam lead Marketing, Risk & Fraud Division INFORM GmbHTel.: +49 (0) 2408-9456-5364E-Mail: mahsa.gruettner@inform-software.comUS Press ContactBarrie LockeTel: 617-536-8887Email: Barrie@RippleEffectPR.com

