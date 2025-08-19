INFORM Exhibits Fraud Prevention Solution RiskShield at DATOS Insights Forum: Highlights AI for Fighting Financial Fraud

Underscores Innovations in AI for end-to-end Fraud, Compliance, and Risk Management

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFORM , a global leader in financial crime management, is joining other prestigious financial industry leaders at the Datos Insights Financial Crime and Cybersecurity Forum from August 26-27 at the Westin Charlotte, NC. At Booth #9, INFORM and its partner Huron are supporting this year’s theme of strengthening fraud prevention defenses with its Hybrid AI-optimized decision-making software using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls. INFORM’s team of experts will demonstrate how RiskShield is supporting global financial institutions in successfully managing risk and staying ahead of emerging fraud threats and trends.“Datos Insights is one of the very best forums to showcase innovations in fraud prevention measures and INFORM is at the forefront of helping customers do just that,” said Justin Newell, CEO of INFORM North America. “RiskShield’s Hybrid AI capabilities, for example, combine human expertise and data-based Machine Learning (ML) to offer real-time anti-fraud capabilities that seamlessly adapt to evolving criminal tactics, particularly as the industry is moving toward biometric capabilities.”Regulations and best practices must evolve quickly to keep pace with increasingly complex fraud tactics, including attempts to bypass modern authentication technologies such as biometrics. “RiskShield is a perfect match to collaborate with biometric solutions, as its Machine Learning abilities continually learn from new data, including successful fraud attempts and false positives. This improves data analysis for more accurate and adaptable fraud detection,” Newell added.Datos Insights attracts a diverse group of industry leaders and innovators, including financial industry experts in fraud, AML, authentication, and cybersecurity roles, as well as technology and solutions providers, like INFORM. Expert insights are illustrated with data and research, success stories, and topic-based forums. With a collaborative approach and cross-information sharing, the industry can gain leverage against the barrage of fraudsters intent on gaming the system.About INFORMINFORM is a global pioneer in the field of AI-powered optimization of business processes and intelligent decision-making. This makes the company a leader in providing smart, Hybrid AI-powered fraud prevention and AML compliance solutions. With RiskShield, they offer a multi-channel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses and optimizing efficiencies using advanced analytics, machine learning, and intuitive rule management controls. More than 1,000 active customers worldwide benefit from using AI-powered optimization solutions by INFORM in industries such as finance, telecommunications, insurance, aviation, automotive, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. INFORM employs over 1,000 staff from more than 40 nations. www.inform-software.com Press ContactAlexander Jatscha-ZeltHead of Corporate Communications, INFORMTel.: +49 (0) 151 17159 505E-Mail: pressoffice@inform-software.comU.S. Press ContactBarrie LockeRipple Effect CommunicationsTel: +1-617-536-8887E-Mail: barrie@rippleeffectpr.com

