Virginia Neptunes Win First V-League Title as League Announces Expansion and Open Tryouts

Virginia Neptunes Capture First V-League Championship League MVP Jaleel Nelson Coach of the Year Kashif "Stretch" Johnson

League MVP Jaleel Nelson and Coach of the Year Kashif "Stretch" Johnson lead championship season as V-League prepares for national growth

This championship represents the culture we built from day one, our players trusted the process, believed in one another & committed to something bigger than themselves. That commitment made history.” — Coach Johnson

POQUOSON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virginia Neptunes made franchise history by capturing their first league championship with a decisive victory over the DMV Warriors in the 2026 V-League Championship at Poquoson High School. In front of an energized championship crowd, the Neptunes delivered a composed and dominant performance on both ends of the floor, capping off one of the most impressive seasons in league history.Led by Head Coach Kashif “Stretch” Johnson, who was officially recognized as the 2026 V-League Coach of the Year, the Neptunes built their championship identity through discipline, preparation, chemistry, and consistent execution. Under Johnson’s leadership, Virginia established itself as one of the most complete teams in the league, winning the majority of its games by commanding margins while maintaining elite standards on both offense and defense.The Neptunes were anchored by league MVP and Finals MVP Jaleel Nelson, who finished the season averaging 22.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier two-way guards. In the championship game, Nelson and guard Louis Freeman led the offensive attack with a team-high 23 points each, while center Dajour Dickens anchored the interior defense with a team-high six blocked shots. Their ability to execute under pressure and deliver in critical moments helped secure the organization’s first championship.League MVP Jaleel Nelson added, “This season was about sacrifice, trust, and staying together through every challenge. Bringing a championship to Virginia means everything to this team, our ownership group, and our fans.”Beyond the championship, league officials have confirmed that the V-League is now entering a major offseason growth phase. The league is currently in active discussions with four prospective ownership groups regarding franchise expansion into new markets, which could mark the largest expansion effort in league history.In addition, official V-League player tryouts are now open across participating markets as organizations begin evaluating talent for the upcoming season. League officials also announced a major competition update beginning next season: all teams will now compete using the official NBA three-point line rather than the college line, creating a more demanding, professional, and entertaining style of play for players and fans alike.“These changes represent where we’re headed as a league,” league leadership stated. “Higher standards, deeper talent, stronger ownership, and a better product for the fans.”The championship also reflects the vision of ownership, led by Adrian “A.J.” Justis II and Derek Floyd, whose commitment to player development, organizational excellence, and community engagement has helped position the Neptunes as one of the league’s fastest-rising franchises.“Our goal has always been bigger than winning games,” said Justis II. “We are building something that represents Hampton Roads, creates opportunity, and leaves a lasting impact.”Floyd added, “This title is not the finish line. It’s the foundation.”About the Virginia NeptunesThe Virginia Neptunes are a professional basketball franchise representing the Hampton Roads region and competing in the V-League. Built on a foundation of competitive excellence, player development, community impact, and organizational growth, the Neptunes continue to establish themselves as one of the rising brands in professional basketball.About the V-LeagueThe V-League is a professional basketball organization committed to elite competition, player development, ownership expansion, and community impact. Through innovative league standards, professional-level gameplay, and emerging market opportunities, the league continues to create a new pathway for athletes, coaches, owners, and fans across the United States.For official tryouts, franchise opportunities, league updates, and team announcements, visit VLeague.pro.Media ContactVirginia Neptunes Basketball ClubNewport News, VirginiaPhone: 757-964-8247Email: vaneptunesbasketball@gmail.comInstagram: @NeptunesvaFacebook: @NeptunesvaTikTok: @NeptunesvaYouTube: @Neptunesva

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