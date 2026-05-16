Dr. Obioma Martin Shares Her Journey From Trauma to 20 Published Books and Purpose-Driven Leadership

International author, educator, and transformational coach Dr. Obioma Martin is expanding her global impact with the launch of the Global Breathe CEO Lounge, a curated, faith-based community for high-achieving women leaders. Known for her transparent stor

New anthology volumes unite 22 women authors to address trauma, healing, domestic violence awareness, faith, and leadership.

These books were created for women carrying unseen wounds. When trauma goes unspoken and mental health goes unsupported, silence can become crisis.” — Dr. Obioma Martin

PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International author, educator, and transformational coach Dr. Obioma Martin is expanding her global impact with the launch of the Global Breathe CEO Lounge, a curated, faith-based community for high-achieving women leaders. Known for her transparent storytelling, empowering frameworks, and commitment to emotional healing, Dr. Obioma has published more than 20 books, journals, anthologies, planners, and courses designed to help women grow spiritually, emotionally, and professionally.In a recent, extended interview, Dr. Obioma opened up about her lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, embracing her identity, healing deeply rooted wounds, and stepping fully into her calling to empower women across the world.A Journey Rooted in Healing, Faith, and IdentityDr. Obioma Martin shared how her writing journey began with anthologies that helped her ease into authorship while building the confidence to tell her own story.“I had to first believe that what I had to say was worth reading,” she reflected.“Healing is a daily choice. You choose alignment over attachment. You choose faith over fear.”Her signature BREATHE Framework — Believe, Release, Embrace, Accept, Take Action, Heal, Elevate — outlines the transformational principles that guided her through childhood bullying, self-identity challenges, emotional trauma, divorce, and spiritual rebuilding.In her early years, she struggled to embrace her name, often hiding behind aliases due to bullying and mispronunciations. Writing her first personal book forced her to confront painful memories and reclaim the fullness of her identity.“It took me a full year to write the first chapter because every meeting with my editor ended in tears,” she shared. “But that process set me free.”Faith and Emotional Wellness at the CoreMuch of Dr. Obioma’s work centers on emotional intelligence, spiritual grounding, and the discipline of healing.After a difficult divorce following 18 years of marriage and 16 years of business partnership, Dr. Obioma went through an identity crisis many women quietly experience. She rebuilt her life by anchoring herself spiritually and emotionally.“People see freedom now, but freedom came because I chose to heal,” she said.“Validation is for parking — not for people.”Her daily spiritual practice includes rising at 3 a.m. for prayer, reflection, and journaling — a non-negotiable part of her emotional wellness.“If I miss my morning time with God, I’m not myself,” she said. “That intimacy keeps me grounded.”Launching the Global Breathe CEO LoungeDr. Obioma’s newest project, the Global Breathe CEO Lounge, is a one-of-a-kind initiative for faith-based women CEOs, founders, and high-level leaders seeking authentic connection and emotional safety.The program will accept just 24 women, with no more than three from each industry, through an application-based process to ensure alignment and depth.Designed as a sanctuary for women who carry heavy roles and public responsibilities, the Breathe CEO Lounge offers:- A curated, sacred space for faith-based CEOs- Intentional, purpose-guided networking, where Dr. Obioma seats members strategically based on their needs, opportunities, and alignment- A no-mask environment where titles, egos, and performance pressures are removed- Safety from predatory behavior, competitive environments, and transactional networking- A monthly in-person experience where women can pause, breathe, and reconnect with themselves“This isn’t another networking group,” Dr. Obioma emphasized.“It’s a sanctuary. A place where high-achieving women can exhale, be fully themselves, and be matched with leaders who support their vision.”Applications will be available at Obioma.org, which now serves as the central hub for all of Dr. Obioma’s books, courses, programs, retreats, and philanthropic work.Resources for Women at Every Stage of GrowthDr. Obioma provides support for women from all backgrounds:- Women seeking personal healing can begin with the BREATHE book and journal series- Aspiring or emerging entrepreneurs can join her 8-Week Believe Bigger Coaching Program- CEOs and business leaders can pursue executive coaching or attend her immersive entrepreneurial retreats- Women with limited financial resources can access help through her nonprofit, Women Supporting Women“Whether you have a GED, a PhD, a million dollars, or no dollars at all, everything starts with a decision,” she said.“You must invest in yourself at the level where you want to see results.”About Dr. Obioma MartinDr. Obioma Martin is an international speaker, educator, 20-time author, and transformational coach specializing in faith-based leadership, emotional healing, and women’s empowerment. Through Omazing You, OMAX Institute, Omazing You Publishing, and Women Supporting Women, she has helped thousands of women strengthen their faith, heal emotional wounds, build businesses, and step boldly into purpose-driven leadership.All programs, books, and applications can be found at Obioma.org.

Dr. Obioma Martin on Trauma Healing, Mental Health, Faith, Leadership & the B.R.E.A.T.H.E. Movement

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