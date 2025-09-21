Doctors Against Genocide Hosts Second Annual Conference in Ann Arbor

Conference Theme: Genocide and Mass Atrocities as a Global Public Health Emergency

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) will convene its Second Annual Conference in Ann Arbor, Michigan, bringing together health professionals, academics, humanitarian leaders, and advocates from around the world to examine genocide and mass atrocities as urgent public health emergencies.Location: University of Michigan, Biomedical Science Research Building (BSRB) Zina Pitcher Place, Ann Arbor, MI 48104Virtual Option: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xktPvpHtQ-6VKb3j-_9UQA The conference will take place September 20–21, 2025, and will highlight the catastrophic health consequences of genocide, including the destruction of healthcare infrastructure, forced starvation, denial of medical access, and targeted attacks on healthcare workers.Conference Objectives1. Present clinical and epidemiological evidence on the health impacts of genocide and mass atrocities.2. Provide a platform for frontline clinicians and health professionals to share testimony and field-based experiences.3. Analyze the role of medical ethics and international humanitarian law in contexts of mass violence.4. Develop advocacy and policy recommendations ensuring medical voices shape accountability, humanitarian action, and atrocity prevention.5. Strengthen multidisciplinary networks committed to health, justice, and genocide prevention.1. Keynote Lectures: Global perspectives on health and genocide.2. Panel Discussions: Testimony from clinicians in conflict zones.3. Scientific Sessions: Epidemiology, health systems, and humanitarian interventions.4. Workshops: Advocacy, medical ethics, and policy engagement.5. Networking Sessions: Building solidarity across disciplines and borders.Target AudienceThe conference invites physicians, nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals, students, academics, humanitarian practitioners, advocates, policy leaders, and journalists to participate.Registration and MembershipConference participation is open to members of Doctors Against Genocide.Media AccreditationMedia outlets and journalists are invited to attend the conference. Opportunities will be available to cover plenary sessions, interview speakers, and access press briefings.Press Contact:Dr. Nidal Jboor and Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle📧 leadership@doctorsagainstgenocide.org

