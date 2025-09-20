DHS Puts California, New York, and Illinois on Notice for Failure to Honor Criminal Illegal Alien Detainers

The Department of Homeland Security sent letters to three major sanctuary states demanding they comply with Federal immigration law by honoring ICE detainers

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Homeland Security, via U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), followed up on instructions that it sent last week to attorneys general of the states of California, Illinois, and New York to confirm whether they will protect the American people and cooperate with ICE to detain criminal illegal aliens, or whether they will allow thousands of criminal illegal aliens back into American communities.

On September 10th, 2025, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons instructed relevant state officials to respond within two days to indicate whether they intended to honor thousands of ICE detainers on criminal illegal aliens within their jurisdictions or whether they would continue to place their states in danger.

These detainers request that these jurisdictions notify ICE when criminal illegal aliens are to be released from jail or prison to ensure the safe transfer of portable criminal illegal aliens into ICE custody. Failure to honor these detainers has led to numerous illegal alien murderers, rapists, and pedophiles being released back into California, New York, and Illinois communities.

ICE received responses from Illinois and New York that underscored their refusal to honor ICE detainers. California did not respond.

Yesterday, ICE sent follow-up letters to these jurisdictions, letting them know that while ICE would prefer to work in cooperation with them, ICE will engage with the Department of Justice and other Federal partners to pursue all appropriate measures to end their inadvisable and irresponsible obstruction of the apprehension and removal of criminal illegal aliens. The Illinois Attorney Gerneral's office refused to accept the letter.

“These dangerous sanctuary policies, often combined with cashless bail for serious crimes, allow criminal illegal aliens to be released back into American communities — threatening the American people’s lives and wellbeing,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE detainers ask for something very simple: To notify ICE when criminal illegal aliens are released from jail or prison, to ensure that they go into ICE custody before they are released back onto our streets. These sanctuary state politicians should do the right thing and side with law-abiding Americans over criminal illegal aliens.”

The Trump Administration has consistently targeted the worst of the worst illegal alien criminals across the country. However, open border politicians in states like California, Illinois, and New York endanger their fellow citizens by refusing to honor ICE detainers against criminal illegal aliens endangering not just their own residents, but all Americans.

Over the years, these and other sanctuary state policies have impeded the Federal government's ability to enforce immigration laws and have enabled thousands of violent criminals to prowl our neighbors, directly threatening innocent American citizens.

Despite that resistance from sanctuary politicians across the country, DHS has so far arrested more than 400,000 illegal aliens – 70% of whom arrested by ICE have criminal charges or convictions.

Below are just a handful of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens who were RELEASED back on the streets because of these reckless sanctuary policies:

Minh Le Hoang, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, charged for crimes including failure to register as a sexual offender, driving while license suspended, and hit-and-run.

Adan Abimael Aguilar Moreno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history of rape.

Diego Angel Carmona Mongoy, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Marco Antonio Diosdado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history of trespassing.

Roberto Diaz Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history of committing battery.

Heriberto Holguin-Sandoval, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history of oral copulation with person under 14.

Gabriel J. Valle Galvez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for battery, aggravated assault, DUI, trespassing, criminal damage to property, public indecency, violation of order of protection, and multiple assaults. Valle Galvez has been identified as a Latin King gang member.

Javier Carmelo Casillas Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for procuring prostitution, domestic violence/assault, drug possession, and an active warrant for drug manufacturing.

Victor Manuel Gomez-Atilano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with prior deportations and convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Ricardo Salas Muro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with convictions for burglary and drug possession.

Dany Daniel Hernandez Colina, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with repeat arrests for burglary and shoplifting.

Carlos Johendy Gonzales Montero, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member with charges for reckless conduct, aggravated assault with a weapon, and armed violence.

Oscar Remirez Vences, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Two Six gang with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and domestic battery.

Frankismar Oliveira-Infante, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

Rutilo Uriostegui Mojica, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for illegal reentry, drug possession, and multiple DUIs.

Pedro Enrique Colmenares Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren De Aragua gang member with a past criminal history of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, sexual assault, domestic battery, and kidnapping.

Abdul Raza Al Kaby, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq, with convictions for felonious assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and murder/intent to kill.

# # #