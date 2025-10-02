National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Seeking Public Speakers for Cancer Survivor Events

The NCSD Foundation invites applications from experienced speakers with expertise in cancer-related subjects. All submissions must be received by October 31.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is compiling a listing of compelling professional speakers qualified to speak on topics of interest to cancer survivors. The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster will be used by cancer-related organizations to source public speakers for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2026 celebrations, as well as other events held throughout the year.

The Foundation is accepting applications from local, national, and international public speakers now through October 31. To apply, visit ncsd.org/speakers.

Being listed in the NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster allows professional speakers to increase their visibility within the cancer community and potentially reach new audiences. There is no charge to be included.

The digital Roster will be distributed to organizations, support groups, hospitals, and treatment centers who are holding NCSD events in their communities. These organizations use the Roster to book guest speakers for their local NCSD celebrations, as well as other cancer survivor events held throughout the year.

National Cancer Survivors Day®, observed annually on the first Sunday in June, is a cherished Celebration of Life that highlights the resilience, strength, and courage of those who have fought and continue to fight cancer. Hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad will hold celebrations on this day to honor cancer survivors and raise awareness of the ongoing challenges these survivors face.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 7.

Notable public speakers who have been listed in the NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster include:

* Erin Andrews – Sportscaster, television personality, and cervical cancer survivor

* Daniel G. Garza – Patient leader, HIV and cancer advocate, and anal cancer survivor

* Sean Swarner – Speaker, author, adventurer, and 2-time cancer survivor

* Natasha Verma – news anchor, founder of Verma Foundation, and Hodgkin lymphoma survivor

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2026 is supported nationally by Coping® with Cancer.

For more information, visit ncsd.org.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. As the number of cancer survivors continues to increase, it’s becoming ever more important that we address the long-term effects of cancer survivorship. Because cancer survivors deserve the best possible quality of life possible after facing this life-threatening disease.

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors, bring attention to the challenges they face, and Celebrate Life. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

