Cancer Survivors Gather to Mark National Cancer Survivors Day, Highlight the Challenges of Cancer Survivorship

On June 1, the cancer community gathered to mark the 38th National Cancer Survivors Day and bring attention to the challenges of cancer survival.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 18 million people are living with or beyond cancer in the U.S. today – and more than 53.5 million people worldwide have survived cancer in the last five years. On June 1, as part of the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, countless people in hundreds of communities around the world came together to recognize these cancer survivors, bring attention to the ongoing challenges they face because of their disease, and celebrate life.

According to the nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the annual Celebration of Life, “A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.” The Foundation’s primary mission is to raise awareness of the issues of cancer survivorship in order to improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

From its small beginnings in the United States as a grassroots cancer survivorship movement in 1987, National Cancer Survivors Day® is now one of the largest cancer survivor events in the world, held annually on the first Sunday in June.

This year, official NCSD events were held in 14 countries across 5 continents. In addition to the celebrations held throughout 43 U.S. states, international Survivors Day events took place in Canada, Guyana, India, Kenya, Malta, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, St. Lucia, Tanzania, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, among other nations.

From nature walks and bingo games to health fairs, cancer awareness runs, and even a hoedown, each community celebrated in its own unique way. Collectively, these National Cancer Survivors Day® celebrations gave cancer survivors an opportunity to share their stories, inspire others, and connect with a community that understands their journey.

In a welcome message shared with NCSD participants on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Dr. Emily S. Tonorezos, director of the Office of Cancer Survivorship at the National Cancer Institute stated, “Survivorship is about so much more than statistics—it’s about helping people lead full, healthy lives after a diagnosis of cancer… Together, we're transforming what it means to be diagnosed with cancer."

With cancer survivors living longer than in past generations, it is becoming increasingly crucial to address the unique challenges these survivors face. In addition to confronting a serious illness, cancer survivors must also contend with numerous added challenges. These include physical and emotional side effects, increased risk for second primary cancers and other health problems, escalating medical expenses, and potentially devastating financial setbacks, to name a few. These issues are often compounded for those who are living with cancer as a chronic illness.

“When you talk to cancer survivors and their families, they will tell you that the effects of cancer continue well beyond initial treatments for the disease. Survivors often face ongoing hardships, including significant financial challenges, career setbacks, and long-term physical and emotional struggles,” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “On National Cancer Survivors Day®, we want to raise awareness of these challenges of cancer survivorship and help promote solutions. The NCSD Foundation believes that cancer survivors deserve to thrive after cancer, not just survive it.”

To learn more about National Cancer Survivors Day®, visit ncsd.org.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. As the number of cancer survivors continues to increase, it’s becoming ever more important that we address the long-term effects of cancer survivorship. Because cancer survivors deserve the best possible quality of life possible after facing this life-threatening disease.

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors, bring attention to the challenges they face, and Celebrate Life.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025 is supported by Aveo Oncology, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp Oncology, Novocure, Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy, Servier, Springworks Therapeutics, and Syndax.

