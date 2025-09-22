UC Connect Empowers Lewminous Skin to Deliver Client-First Service

UC Connect empowers Lewminous Skin to deliver smarter, faster, and more client-focused experiences every step of the way.

We believe connected teams create better client experiences. When staff are connected everywhere, clients feel cared for at every touchpoint. That’s the promise of UC Connect” — Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewminous Skin, a premier clinical skincare and spa provider, today announced the successful deployment of UC Connect, a modern Unified Communications (UC) platform that has transformed the way the spa interacts with clients and manages day-to-day operations. This partnership represents a leap forward for Lewminous Skin, ensuring its staff remain connected, accessible, and focused on delivering a client-first experience.

Known for its FAR-Infrared sauna, advanced facials, waxing, massage, and the exclusive “Lewsen Up” treatment, Lewminous Skin has built a reputation as a destination for both relaxation and results-driven skincare. Beyond treatments, the spa offers retail skincare products, flexible payment plans, and even hosts rejuvenating spa parties. With a wide range of services catering to diverse client needs, the Lewminous Skin sought a communication solution that could keep pace with its high-touch, appointment-driven business model.

The Challenge: Always-On Client Care:

In the spa and wellness industry, communication is critical. Clients expect to reach staff easily to confirm bookings, request information, or adjust appointments, and delays can disrupt schedules or lead to missed opportunities.

Lewminous Skin faced a common challenge in the service industry: staff are often on the move, consulting in treatment rooms, working with clients on the spa floor, or preparing services behind the scenes. Reliance on traditional phone systems created inefficiencies, forcing staff to step away from clients or delay responses until they returned to a fixed workstation.

Recognizing this, Lewminous Skin turned to UC Connect to implement a communication system designed for mobility, flexibility, and client-first reliability.

The UC Connect Solution:

UC Connect deployed Yealink T54W phones, while also equipping staff with the UC Connect mobile app, ensuring a unified communication whether at the desk, workstation, or on the go.

Key Benefits of UC Connect for Lewminous Skin include:

-Reliable Client Communication – Anytime, Anywhere

• SIP-enabled Yealink phones ensure clear, uninterrupted calls.

• Mobile UC Connect app allows staff to answer calls, confirm bookings, and respond to inquiries from anywhere in the spa.

-All-in-one Staff Collaboration

• Integrated voice, video, messaging, and scheduling tools replace multiple fragmented systems.

• Staff can coordinate instantly, reducing wait times and ensuring clients receive attention without delay.

-Elevated Brand Experience

• Sleek Yealink hardware, paired with UC Connect’s intuitive mobile platform, adds polish and professionalism to every interaction.

• Virtual consultations and follow-ups are easier than ever, extending the client relationship beyond the spa.

Impact on Client Experience:

• Faster Service Flow – Clients no longer wait for call-backs or voicemail responses. Whether in treatment or assisting another guest, staff can respond instantly via the mobile app.

•Continuity of Care – Clients communicate directly with their esthetician or receptionist, enjoying a consistent and personal touch from booking through follow-up.

•Ease and Convenience – Clients adjusting appointments or inquiring about skincare products find the process smooth, modern, and hassle-free.

•Enhanced Brand Perception – Modern communication tools reinforce Lewminous Skin’s reputation for innovation and client-centered excellence.

“We wanted a communication solution that matched the exceptional level of care we give our clients. UC Connect - with its Yealink phones and mobile integration - means our team stays connected, responsive, and completely focused on delivering a luminous experience.” said Britney and Aaron Lewis, Lewminous Skin

Special Promotion: Free Phones Until End of September:

To mark the success of this deployment and encourage other businesses to embrace modern communications, UC Connect is offering Free and Select Yealink or Poly Phones with new service activations through September 30, 2025.

This limited-time promotion reflects UC Connect’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses with cost-effective, enterprise-grade solutions.

A Model for Other Service-Driven Businesses:

Lewminous Skin’s success story demonstrates how Unified Communications can elevate customer experience in industries where responsiveness and personalization are non-negotiable. From salons and spas to clinics, wellness centers, and hospitality providers, UC Connect’s platform is designed to help businesses remain accessible, efficient, and client-focused.

By blending traditional desk phones with mobile-first capabilities, UC Connect creates a unified environment that works for both staff and clients, ensuring no opportunity for service is missed.

About Lewminous Skin:

Lewminous Skin is a leading clinical skincare and spa provider offering FAR-Infrared sauna, advanced facials, waxing, massage, and their signature “Lewsen Up” treatment. With flexible payment options, retail product offerings, and group spa experiences, Lewminous Skin is dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best.

About UC Connect:

UC Connect provides modern Unified Communications solutions designed for today’s service-driven businesses. The platform integrates voice, video, messaging, and scheduling into a single, secure system accessible from both desktop phones and mobile devices. With UC Connect, organizations improve responsiveness, strengthen client relationships, and operate with greater efficiency.

