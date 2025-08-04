UC Connect Launches AI-Powered Call Transcription and Summarization Feature

The new AI feature transforms recorded calls into actionable insights with transcriptions and smart summaries, unlocking smarter conversations at no extra cost.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UC Connect, a subsidiary of UCC Networks and a leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration technology, is proud to announce the release of a powerful new AI-driven enhancement to its UC Connect platform: Call Recording Transcription and Summarization. This innovative feature is now available to all users at no additional cost.

UC Connect is ushering in a new era of AI-first communications. With this release, we’re embedding intelligence directly into our platform—turning conversations into insights and actions—while doubling down on our long-term commitment to building smart, automated, and highly adaptive communication tools.AI is the future, and UC Connect is building it into every layer of our platform—starting with call intelligence that saves time, sharpens decisions, and fuels smarter collaboration.

Transforming Call Recordings into Actionable Intelligence:

With this enhancement, recorded calls within the UC Connnect platform are now automatically transcribed using advanced AI, and summarized into clear, concise, and actionable insights. No more sifting through lengthy recordings, this feature puts the most important takeaways front and center.

It’s not just about recording, it’s about empowering teams with context, faster decisions, and better documentation.

Key Benefits Include:

• AI-Powered Transcription: Every recorded call is converted to text with remarkable accuracy, enabling quick reviews, searchable records, and efficient documentation.

• Smart Summaries: Automatically generated summaries highlight key discussion points, decisions, and next steps—ideal for busy professionals and team collaboration.

• Compliance & Training Ready: Perfect for maintaining thorough records for compliance, customer service, coaching, or internal audits.

Built for the Future

This release is part of UC Connect’s larger vision to integrate AI capabilities across its entire communications ecosystem. Whether teams are managing voice, messaging, or analytics, UC Connect is committed to ensuring every interaction becomes more intelligent and actionable.

Pricing Model for Every Business Size:

Whether you're a small team or a growing enterprise, UC Connect offers flexible plans designed to meet your needs. The new AI-powered Call Transcription and Summarization features are available to all UC Connect seat holders and integrate across UC Connect’s three core offerings:

• Basic – Suited for low-demand environments or light use requirements. Ideal for shared spaces, conference rooms, kitchens, classrooms, or low usage scenarios. Basic Connect includes user seat, phone number, standard usage of 120 domestic mins per month, and e911 services. Additional use cases include traditional faxing services with an ATA or paging systems

• Pro – Designed for the workplace, Pro Connect includes Basic Connect plus unlimited domestic calling, voicemail transcription, voicemail to email, shared faxing across departments, pooled SMS and MMS for business texting, real-time messaging, and video conferencing with now enhanced with AI-driven capabilities.

• Enterprise – Built for enterprise use, Enterprise Connect includes all Pro Connect features plus Attendant Console for high call volumes, basic call center features, a surplus of SMS and MMS business text messages, additional faxing pages per month, unlimited call recording, AI Connect, and a dedicated technical account manager.

UC Connect makes advanced AI accessible to all—fueling smarter conversations, faster decisions, and more productive teams.

Unlock the Power of AI Today:

All UC Connect users with Call Recording can enable this new feature in just a few clicks via the UC Admin Portal. Want help getting started or exploring its full potential? Contact your account manager and let us help you take the next step in AI-driven communication.

Legal Disclaimer:

