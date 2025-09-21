16-year-old Marist Veres Royal Makes History Again with $2M-$5M NIL Deal as First to Monetize an Invention Under NIL

Marist Veres Royal 16 year-old college athlete and inventor of The Halo The Halo (Protective Helmet Mask) Patent Pending Marist Veres Royal USPTO Filing Receipt for The Halo (Protective Helmet Mask)

Marist Veres Royal's monetization of a patentable invention may be the first for an NIL deal.

The Bebop Channel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBOP)

I want to get the Halo on the field as quickly as possible to provide players of all levels with immediate relief from straight on hits to the head” — Marist Veres Royal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marist Veres Royal, who at just 16 years old made recent headlines as the youngest football player in NCAA history, is perhaps making history again in a landmark Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal valued between $2 million and $5 million. Represented by The BeBop Channel Corporation as part of its upcoming Young Lions Initiative that will promote extraordinary youth in the fields of sports, arts and science, Marist, through his sole proprietorship DBA Veres Royal, will market the sale of his provisional patent for his innovative invention -- The Halo. The Halo is a protective football helmet mask designed to significantly reduce frontal head-to-head and helmet-to-body impacts.

The deal, which has been disclosed via emails to On3 Sports and Buffalo State University where Marist currently attends, is not historic because of its value -- which could, although, be the largest for an athlete attending an NCAA Division III institution -- but because it may mark the first instance of a student-athlete monetizing their own patentable invention under the NCAA’s new NIL rules, effective since 2021.

The Halo, a patent-pending protective helmet mask, features a unique design with two elliptical steel bars that prevent direct helmet contact, addressing a critical safety issue in football as approximately 50% of impacts occur at the front of the head. Marist, a 6’3”, 275-pound fullback/tight end, developed The Halo to enhance player safety, drawing from his own experiences on the field. The provisional patent was registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office in September 2025.

Under this “commission patent sales deal” (to be paid out as an owner's draw), Marist will leverage his name, image, and likeness as a young trailblazer to promote the sale of The Halo, along with other certain influential partners within the football industry, positioning it as a game-changing innovation in football safety.

Marist says, "I want to get the Halo on the field as quickly as possible to provide players of all levels with immediate relief from straight on hits to the head. I am working on doing whatever it takes to make that happen".

For more information about Marist Veres Royal follow him on X at @MaristVRoyal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to statements of future partnerships.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.