Zari Veres Royal – Merging Modeling with Entrepreneurial Innovation via Zari's List

BeBop's Young Lion Zari Veres Royal pursuing modeling and entrepreneurial venture.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeBop Channel, the trailblazing digital platform for the Arts and up and coming creative talent, proudly congratulates Zari Veres Royal, a member of BeBop’s Young Lions Initiative, as she begins developing her entrepreneurial venture, Zari’s List, and for being signed with The Management NYC.

Zari’s List will feature a nontraditional business model. Unlike most content creators, Zari’s “content” will primarily appear in her sponsored commercial ads on social media and other platforms, all linking back to her website, which will showcase curated lists of products personally handpicked by Zari.

The Management NYC, founded in 2020 by Maria Cognata, an industry expert with over 25 years of experience, is a NYC-based modeling agency specializing in personal management and the careful curation of talent.

“The Management NYC is proud to sign Zari Veres Royal and we look forward to growing together”, said Cognata.

Zari’s foundation in the arts runs deep having trained for seven years, starting at the age of 8, in the prestigious Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Pre-Professional program. Her theatrical background includes acting in multiple productions — including an Off-Broadway production — as well as serving as a student and assistant director.

"Creativity has always been the leading virtue in my life and I'm so grateful for the support and guidance I will be getting! I can not wait to see what the future holds." said Veres Royal.

Accepted to NYU for the 2025-26 academic year, she deferred enrollment to prioritize Zari's List and her modeling career. She will continue nurturing her love for theater by revising BeBop’s Off-Broadway musical God Doesn’t Mean You Get to Live Forever; a musical for which Zari originated the role of Melanie in December 2012, when she starred with Frenchie Davis, from Broadway, American Idol and The Voice, and the legendary pastor Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. at the Baruch Performing Arts Center in New York City, and later performed at New York's Theatre Row.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been part of Zari’s journey and can’t wait to watch what comes next,” said Gregory Charles Royal, Interim CEO of The BeBop Channel. “The BeBop Channel remains committed to nurturing the next wave of multidisciplinary talent through the Young Lions Initiative.”

Follow Zari’s evolution on Instagram @zarivr or zariveresroyal.com.

