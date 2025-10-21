Ex-247 Sports/CBS Analyst Carl Reed Jr. Drives Halo Helmet Mask Breakthrough

Carl Reed Jr. lead consultant for The Halo The Halo (Protective Helmet Mask) Patent Pending Marist Veres Royal 16 year-old Halo inventor

Reed Jr. Heads Up the Commercialization of the Protective Mask to Slash Football Injuries

The Bebop Channel Corporation (OTCMKTS:BBOP)

The Halo is more than a product—it’s a movement to safeguard athletes” — Carl Reed Jr

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bebop Channel Corporation (OTC: BBOP) announces Carl Reed Jr. – championship coach and ex-CBS Sports/247Sports analyst – as lead consultant to commercialize "The Halo": a patent-pending helmet mask that slashes cranial impact forces in AI simulations and is poised to potentially transform the football helmet as we know it.

From a 2019 state championship at Lutheran North HS to dissecting college football on national TV, Reed's 20+ years of gridiron DNA now fuel The Halo's market blitz:

“The Halo is more than a product—it’s a movement to safeguard athletes from youth leagues to the pros,” Reed declared. “My mission is to lock in the right partners and resources to get this game-changer on the field, protecting heads and futures with every snap.”

The Halo, designed with dual elliptical steel bars that surround the helmet without making contact (with the exception of a steel plate in the back of the helmet), deflects helmet-to-helmet impacts. It has been evaluated via AI-driven simulations, showing significant reductions in cranial force. This innovation arrives as football intensifies its focus on concussion prevention, making it a critical advancement for the sport’s safety landscape.

The Halo Protective Helmet Mask was invented by Marist Veres Royal, who also happens to be the youngest football player in NCAA history and is a BeBop Young Lion – a 16 year-old, 6'3", 275-lb freshman Fullback/Tight End.

Reed’s leadership in this venture underscores his knack for bridging analytics, athletics, and opportunity.



About Carl Reed Jr.

Carl Reed Jr. is a leading voice in sports, serving as an agent at Klutch Sports Group while contributing expert analysis to CBS Sports and 247Sports. A former championship coach, he blends on-field grit with strategic foresight to shape the future of athletics. Follow him on X @CoachReedLive for real-time insights and impact.

About The BeBop Channel

The BeBop Channel, a public company that trades on the OTC Pink market under symbol BBOP, is a Digital City that actively promotes creators, innovators and projects in The Arts, Sports, and Science. Our portfolio currently includes television, film, and theatrical projects in development, as well as — and most notably — exceptional young talents through our Young Lions Initiative. We promote these creators, innovators and projects by connecting them with third-party advertisers, producers and manufacturers -- and with third-parties who utilize AI technology as we expand our platform.

