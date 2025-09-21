Great American Media Reflects on Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith, Family, and Freedom Bill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media

Charlie’s vision and his work through Turning Point USA will continue to inspire us to live out and defend those principles with conviction.” — Bill Abbott

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With today’s memorial service for Turning Point USA founder and conservative trailblazer Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, Great American Media pauses to honor his legacy and his contributions to American ideals and culture. Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media , shared the following remarks:"We are deeply saddened by our country’s loss of a true patriot, Charlie Kirk. He stood firmly for the values we hold dear at Great American Media: faith, family, and freedom. Charlie’s vision and his work through Turning Point USA will continue to inspire us to live out and defend those principles with conviction. At Great American Media, our mission remains to share stories that inspire, encourage, and remind us of the strength we find in faith and in one another.”Five-time GRAMMY nominee, singer, and songwriter Matthew West responded to these recent events with a powerful new song, "Be Close," to uplift and encourage Americans to stand firm in their faith. Great American Family is airing the following tribute to honor Charlie and remind us we are all striving to live a life that remembers Matthew 25:23: "Well done, my faithful servant.”About Bill Abbott is President and Chief Executive Officer of Great American Media, home to the portfolio of family-friendly brands, including linear TV networks, Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living; streaming service Great American Pure Flix, and two FAST channels, Great American Adventures and Pure Flix. Great American Family is the company’s flagship network and features original holiday movies, rom-coms, and classic series celebrating faith, family, and country. Over the past 12 months, the network has been the fastest-growing channel on TV.A veteran in the television industry with over 30 years of experience, Abbott previously served as president & CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel.About Great American Media & Great American Pure Flix PremiumGreat American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands, including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of U.S.-based family offices.Great American Pure Flix is your streaming home to the best in quality faith and family entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Great American Pure Flix became the streaming service of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome, family-friendly, and inspiring movies and programs. Add in the best from Pure Flix in faith and inspirational content, and you get a streaming service unlike any other.

