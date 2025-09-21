Whitenicious and Blac Chyna Launch Global Skincare Collaboration

Angela white aka blac Chyna Whitenicious Blac Chyna with Whitenicious X Blac Chyna skincare launch Sphynx Skyn Hyperpigmentation Cream The Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Collection Blac Chyna, Photo by Noah Nash

Luxury meets accessibility with an eight-product skincare line priced from $29.99 to $79.99, now available worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitenicious , a global beauty brand valued at $540 million, has announced its latest collaboration with international icon Blac Chyna. The partnership introduces a new skincare line that combines luxury, bold style, and proven formulas with accessible pricing. The Whitenicious X Blac Chyna collection launches globally online on September 20, 2025.The collection features eight products aimed at delivering radiant, confident, and healthy skin without a premium price tag. Each product has been formulated to address common skin concerns, from acne and hyperpigmentation to sun protection and overall glow. With prices ranging between $29.99 and $79.99, the line brings world-class skincare within reach for a wide consumer base.Sphynx Skyn Vivid Glass Skin Face Serum (40ml)Sphynx Skyn Acne Be Gone Toner (50ml)Cancel the Tan Face Bleacher (30g)Sphynx Skyn Glow Shield SPF 60+ Sunscreen (70ml)Sphynx Skyn Hyperpigmentation Bleaching Cream for Elbows, Knees and Knuckles (120ml)Sphynx Skyn Acne Be Gone Serum (40ml)Sphynx Skyn Acne Scar Bleaching Cream (40ml)Sphynx Skyn WAP Intimate Area Cream (70ml)Dencia, Founder of Whitenicious, emphasized the purpose behind the launch. “This is more than skincare. It represents empowerment, confidence, and fun. Blac Chyna and I created this line to bring beauty solutions that people can trust and enjoy. The world is invited to glow with us.”The collection will be available worldwide through Whitenicious.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and TikTok Shop.About WhiteniciousWhitenicious has spent 13 years creating luxury skincare products that focus on inclusivity and performance. With a brand value of $540 million, it continues to set high standards in the global beauty market through innovative and results-driven solutions.About Blac ChynaBlac Chyna is an international beauty and lifestyle figure recognized for her bold aesthetic and entrepreneurial ventures. She connects with millions of fans across the globe through her creativity, business leadership, and unapologetic self-expression.

