Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1175

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - "Tobacco shop." A business establishment whose sales of

tobacco and tobacco-related products, including cigars, pipe

tobacco and smoking accessories, comprise at least 50% of the

gross annual sales. This term does not include a stand-alone

kiosk or establishment comprised solely of cigarette vending

machines.

["Volunteer ambulance service." As defined in section 102 of

the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.]

"Workplace." An [indoor] area serving as a place of

employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or

volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private

offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting

rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction

sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.

Section 3. Prohibition.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of

the following:

(1) A private home, private residence or private vehicle

unless the private home, private residence or private vehicle

is [being used at the] used at the time for the provision of

[child-care services, adult day-care services or services

related to the care of children and youth in State or county

20250SB1016PN1175 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30