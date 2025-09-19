Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1175
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - "Tobacco shop." A business establishment whose sales of
tobacco and tobacco-related products, including cigars, pipe
tobacco and smoking accessories, comprise at least 50% of the
gross annual sales. This term does not include a stand-alone
kiosk or establishment comprised solely of cigarette vending
machines.
["Volunteer ambulance service." As defined in section 102 of
the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.]
"Workplace." An [indoor] area serving as a place of
employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or
volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private
offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting
rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction
sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.
Section 3. Prohibition.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of
the following:
(1) A private home, private residence or private vehicle
unless the private home, private residence or private vehicle
is [being used at the] used at the time for the provision of
[child-care services, adult day-care services or services
related to the care of children and youth in State or county
20250SB1016PN1175 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.