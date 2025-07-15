HaanGlas Vacuum Glazing Brings New Glass Option For Windows Retrofitting

Vacuum insulating glass manufacturered by HaanGlas

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners across the UK seek smarter, more energy-efficient solutions for property upgrades, a groundbreaking innovation is emerging in the window retrofit market. PassivGlas, a UK-based energy solutions provider, is now offering homeowners a new generation of vacuum insulating glass (VIG) that can double the thermal performance of existing windows—and the upgrade takes just 30 minutes per installation.At the heart of this breakthrough is the advanced vacuum glazing technology manufactured by HaanGlas , a leading innovator in China. The VIG units are just 8mm thick, yet outperform even 42mm triple-glazed units commonly used in new builds. Thanks to the vacuum layer between two panes of glass, heat transmission is drastically reduced, enabling homes to achieve Passive House standards without the need for full window frame replacements.“We are seeing a revolution in window performance ,” said a spokesperson from the PassivGlas installation team. “By simply replacing the existing glass in traditional window frames, homeowners can experience the comfort and energy savings of high-performance glazing, without extensive renovation work or disruption.”According to Mr. Han Xiaoqing, President of HaanGlas, the benefits of vacuum glazing go far beyond its impressive U-values and thin profile. “Glass accounts for 80% to 85% of a typical window’s area. Therefore, the thermal performance of the entire window is primarily determined by the glass itself. By upgrading the glazing alone, buildings can dramatically increase their overall energy efficiency. This is especially important as European and North American governments enforce more stringent building energy standards and carbon reduction policies.”He adds, “What’s more important for homeowners is that VIG lowers heating and cooling bills, improves thermal comfort, and contributes to a greener living environment—all with minimal installation time and no structural impact.”Vacuum insulating glass is gaining significant momentum as a retrofit solution in Europe and North America, where heritage buildings, narrow window profiles, and conservation constraints often make traditional double or triple glazing impractical. With VIG, historic properties can now enjoy modern energy performance while preserving their original frames and appearance.The rapid adoption of VIG is part of a wider shift toward energy-efficient renovation strategies. Governments are encouraging retrofits through tax incentives, energy subsidies, and mandatory performance upgrades for older buildings. In this landscape, vacuum glass retrofits offer a highly effective path to compliance without the need for costly full window replacements.With the ability to cut heat loss, eliminate condensation, reduce noise, and maintain aesthetics, vacuum insulating glass is setting a new benchmark in window performance. As PassivGlas and HaanGlas continue to collaborate, homeowners across the UK and beyond now have a faster, cleaner, and more sustainable way to upgrade their windows—one pane at a time.

