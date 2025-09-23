Podean Launches The 2025 Marketplace Index™ — The Definitive Benchmark for Brands Winning on Amazon Globally

Benchmarking 2,500+ brands across multiple Amazon markets, the Marketplace Index™ reveals who’s winning, who’s falling behind, and what it takes to stay ahead.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podean , the leading global Amazon and marketplace agency, has launched the third edition of the Marketplace Index™ , the industry’s most comprehensive annual report on brand performance across Amazon.First introduced in 2023, The Marketplace Index™ has quickly evolved from a pioneering benchmarking framework into the trusted global authority on Amazon success. The report evaluates brand performance across four critical pillars—retail operations, content, media, and customer sentiment—providing a holistic view that goes far beyond sales metrics alone.Developed in partnership with Jungle Scout, a leading provider of Amazon intelligence, the 2025 edition draws from more than 2 million data points to deliver its most robust analysis yet. This year’s reports assess over 2,500 brands across six competitive Amazon markets: the US, UK, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia.“Amazon has become a truly global marketplace, and brands can no longer view success through a single-market lens,” said Mark Power, Founder and CEO of Podean. “With The Marketplace Index™, we’re giving brands the clarity they need to understand how they measure up around the world, and where to focus their efforts to unlock growth on a global scale.”This year’s analysis highlights both global growth and missed opportunities. While Amazon continues its rapid international expansion, many brands remain heavily focused on the US. About one-fifth of brands evaluated this year are operating across multiple Amazon markets, yet optimization efforts remain disproportionately focused on the US. This comes at the expense of opportunities in other regions, and shows that brands need to expand not just regionally, but strategically.Progression also emerges as a central theme of this year’s reports. In the revisited markets of the US, UK, Mexico, and Australia, 77% of brands improved their scores compared to last year. Nonetheless, the competitive nature of Amazon means that not all improvements translate into higher rankings. Some brands advanced faster than others, which caused dramatic shifts in the standings and once again reaffirmed that continuous optimization is critical to staying ahead.The report also continues to validate the connection between Marketplace Index™ scores and commercial performance. Brands such as Nivea, CeraVe, Huggies, Nespresso, Ninja, and TCL not only rose in the rankings but also recorded major sales growth on Amazon this year. Together, these results reinforce the role of the Marketplace Index™ as both a benchmark and a predictor of success.Full reports are available at podean.com/themarketplaceindex, where brands can explore their rankings, compare their scores with competitors, and identify strategies for future growth._____________________________________Powered by Podean Intelligence The Marketplace Index™ is powered by Podean Intelligence, the agency’s dedicated research division. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced data analytics, Podean Intelligence delivers actionable insights that help brands succeed in the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape.For more information about Podean Intelligence and its suite of research reports, visit podean.com/intelligence or contact contact@podean.com._____________________________________About PodeanPodean is a global, award-winning marketplace marketing agency built to help brands win in the world’s most dynamic retail environments. With teams across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia, and the Middle East, Podean blends local expertise with a global perspective to drive brand growth.Through the recent acquisition of Commerce Canal, Podean further expanded its global footprint, strengthening its capabilities and enabling support for an even broader range of brands and marketplaces worldwide.

