The Second Annual Marketplace Managers Appreciation Day

Recognizing marketplace managers globally for their hard work on major moments like Prime Day, and all the days in between.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of millions of consumers purchased billions of items during the Prime Day sale period on Amazon and other leading online retailers.While shoppers enjoy the convenience of clicking a few buttons and receiving packages within days, there’s an entire ecosystem working behind the scenes to make it all happen. Thousands of marketing specialists dedicate months of planning and execution to ensure this sales period is a success.Whether they’re embedded in brand teams, agency partners, tech platforms, or the marketplaces themselves, these professionals seldom get the appreciation and attention they deserve.Historically, press coverage has focused on topline results—record-breaking sales and best-selling products—without recognizing the people who made it possible.We wondered… why is there a National Taco Day, National Tattoo Day, World Emoji Day, and International Beer Day, but no day to celebrate the experts who power one of the most high-stakes moments in ecommerce?Mark Power, founder of marketplace agency Podean , shared, “MMAD was created to celebrate the unsung heroes around the world who do such an awesome job supporting the growth of brands on marketplaces. We are using the moment after Prime Day to offer gratitude to the many folks at agencies, tech providers, and in-house brands who put so much into making it happen!”That’s why Monday, July 14th, 2024, marks the second annual Marketplace Manager Appreciation Day ( #MMAD )—an industry-wide initiative to spotlight the talent driving online sales success.Mark added, “We’re proud to see this initiative gain momentum. With continued support from Amazon Ad Partners, leading tech platforms, and partner agencies like Kapoq, btr media, Momentum Commerce, Envision Horizons, and Channel Key, we hope this day of gratitude becomes an annual tradition.”Interested companies can download image assets from the official Media Kit and join the movement by using the hashtag #MMAD.___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About PodeanPodean is the only top-tier advanced Amazon partner (AASP) with offices on five continents and a winner of Amazon’s Global Expansion Award 2023. Podean works with the world’s most sophisticated companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mattel, Beiersdorf, AB InBev, Spectrum Brands, and over two hundred other top-tier global brands.Podean leads client engagements through a strategic lens and provides end-to-end service ranging from catalog management to retail ops, content, sophisticated media management, and analytics.

