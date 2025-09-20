Chairman Comer Statement on Transcribed Interview with Alexander Acosta

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) made the following statement on today’s transcribed interview with former U.S. Department of Labor Secretary and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexander Acosta:

“Alex Acosta cooperated with our questions today and provided information that will help advance our investigation into the federal government’s handling of the Epstein and Maxwell cases. This information will guide our next steps as we work to bring accountability, and we expect to announce new action soon. We will also release the transcript of Mr. Acosta’s interview to ensure transparency for the American people.

“As I stated earlier today, the Trump Administration is fully cooperating with our investigation, and we will soon review bank records to follow the money trail. In addition, the Epstein estate will provide unredacted cash ledgers, calendars, call logs, and message logs. This information is critical to our work.

“We owe it to the survivors to follow the facts, not politics. While we want this investigation to be bipartisan, Democrats are attempting to manufacture yet another false narrative about President Trump, as they have done in the past. To be clear: former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has stated there is no evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. We call on Democrats to end these distractions and instead focus on what truly matters: transparency and accountability.”

Readout of the Transcribed Interview:

Alex Acosta stated that he never met Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell and that his decision to resign as U.S. Secretary of Labor in 2019 was entirely his own. He emphasized that no one suggested he resign.

According to Mr. Acosta, a key issue in the U.S. Southern District of Florida’s handling of the Epstein case was whether it should be prosecuted federally or locally. Mr. Acosta also referenced a statement from the lead prosecutor outlining evidentiary issues that could jeopardize a conviction if the case went to trial. The consensus within the U.S. Attorney’s Office was to pursue a negotiated resolution given the challenges of securing a guilty verdict.

Mr. Acosta expressed concern that if the case had gone to trial and prosecutors lost, it would have sent the message that Epstein had escaped accountability and could continue committing offenses.

Mr. Acosta stated his office received multiple assurances that Jeffrey Epstein would not be allowed on work release yet somehow Palm Beach County allowed it to happen. Mr. Acosta later stated that had the U.S. Attorney’s Office known the state would allow Epstein to go on work release and fail to address or prosecute the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Mr. Acosta would not have agreed to returning it to the state level. He expressed remorse and that the decision was on him.