Ongoing Incident - Butcher House Dr, Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release 

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Butcher House Dr, Waitsfield while the Vermont State Police is working on an ongoing investigation. 

There is no current threat to the public, and updates will be provided as available. 


Emily Reece

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173


