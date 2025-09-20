Ongoing Incident - Butcher House Dr, Waitsfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release
There will be an increased police presence in the area of Butcher House Dr, Waitsfield while the Vermont State Police is working on an ongoing investigation.
There is no current threat to the public, and updates will be provided as available.
Emily Reece
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.