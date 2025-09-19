Gov. Pillen Releases Statement After Death of Former State Sen. Schmit
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement following the death of former State Senator Loran Schmit.
“Senator Schmit was a longtime legislator who was on the cutting edge of some of Nebraska’s most important issues, especially being an early advocate for our ethanol industry. Simply, Loran was a leader for rural Nebraska and helped shape the state’s future throughout his entire life, even up until the age of 96.”
