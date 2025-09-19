Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Welcomes New Director of the Maine Conservation Corps

MAINE, September 19 - Back to current news.

September 19, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA-The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce Christy Owen's appointment as the new Director of the Maine Conservation Corps (MCC). Owen officially assumed her leadership role on September 8, 2025. Owen succeeds Director Sara Knowles, who has transitioned to a Resource Administrator role with the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

"Sara's deep commitment to service and conservation has left a lasting impact on the Corps and on the many members who have benefited from her guidance. We are grateful for her years of leadership and fortunate that she will continue to share her talents as part of the BPL team," said BPL Director Andy Cutko.

Sara joined the MCC in 2006 as a Field Team Member and went on to hold several key roles, including Team Leader, Volunteer Services Coordinator, and Acting Director in 2012, before returning to lead the organization as Director. Her career reflects a deep commitment to service, conservation, and community, and she has been instrumental in creating opportunities that prepare the next generation of conservation leaders while advancing the mission of the MCC.

The MCC director's position attracted many highly qualified applicants. After a competitive interview, Owen emerged as the top candidate, bringing extensive global experience and a passion for conservation and community engagement to Maine.

Owen is an accomplished program and grants manager with over 20 years of experience designing, leading, and advising federally funded international programs. Her career has focused on improved natural resource management, sustainable landscapes, and biodiversity conservation, particularly in response to challenges created by infrastructure development, climate change, and shifting economic opportunities.

"Maine is fortunate to welcome Christy Owen as the new leader of the Maine Conservation Corps," said Doug Beck, DACF Bureau of Parks and Lands Grants & Community Recreation Program Manager. "Christy's depth of experience and dedication to building partnerships and empowering young professionals make her well-suited to guide the MCC in its mission to protect Maine's natural resources while inspiring the next generation of conservation leaders."

Before moving to Maine in July 2023, Owen spent twelve years in Bangkok, Thailand, where she managed a regional portfolio of activities centered on multi-stakeholder partnerships to reduce infrastructure development's social and environmental impacts. Her work also included leveraging the private sector for climate finance initiatives to reduce deforestation and protect critical landscapes.

Owen's connection to Maine is a deeply personal one. Her love for the state began with childhood summers spent at her grandmother's home on Lake Megunticook, where she returned annually before relocating permanently in 2023.

"I am honored to join the Maine Conservation Corps and continue its vital work of stewarding Maine's lands and waters while creating meaningful opportunities for young people," said Owen. "I believe strongly in the power of partnerships and locally led solutions, and I look forward to working with the MCC team and our many partners."

About Maine Conservation Corps Established in 1983, MCC builds upon the Civilian Conservation Corps' legacy by engaging diverse individuals to address pressing conservation needs in Maine communities. Members develop in-demand skills and work experience while showcasing the power of service and civic engagement. MCC is part of the Bureau of Parks and Lands within the DACF. Learn more.