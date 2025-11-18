Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Launches New Statewide Food Access Map

MAINE, November 18 - Back to current news.

November 18, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) today announced the launch of the Maine Food Access Map, a statewide interactive resource that helps individuals and families locate nearby food pantries, meal sites, school-based programs, WIC clinics, and other free or donation-based food assistance services.

"We know that too many Maine people struggle to find nutritious food, and the new Maine Food Access Map is designed to meet this real and growing need," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. By consolidating the state's hunger-relief resources into one intuitive platform, we can help individuals and families connect more quickly.

The Maine Food Access Map is continually updated in partnership with local programs and community organizations to ensure that it contains accurate and current information. It complements existing statewide directories, such as 211 Maine, by providing a comprehensive, interactive, location-based view of food assistance resources.

DACF encourages organizations that serve the public, municipal offices, libraries, schools, faith-based groups, nonprofits, and healthcare providers to share the map to maximize access for residents.

The Maine Food Access Map can be accessed at://www.maine.gov/dacf/ag/endinghungercorps/food-access-map.shtml

The Maine Food Access Map was created by the DACF Ending Hunger Corps team. Maine is the first state in the nation to commit by law to ending hunger, supported by a statewide strategic plan. As part of this effort, Ending Hunger Corps strengthens the capacity of organizations working to increase food security across Maine. Ending Hunger Corps members work behind the scenes to help programs serve more people, more effectively. Their work includes building and improving systems that support hunger-relief and financial security efforts, developing data tools and analyses, expanding volunteer programs, providing community education and outreach, and supporting special projects that enhance local food access. Together, their efforts create long-term, sustainable impact for communities across the state.

For questions about the map or to request an update to a listing, please contact: mefam@maine.gov.