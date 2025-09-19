Prime Minister Golob: We are the ones who must take preventive action

SLOVENIA, September 19 - The Prime Minister initially highlighted the encouraging fact that Slovenia recorded its lowest ever number of road accident victims last year. A park usually suggests a place where trees grow, a place of rest. But there is something special about this park. It is not intended for resting but for fostering safety – safety that goes beyond mere knowledge of traffic regulations. "It is the safety that comes from the culture that we adopt and the skills that children will gain here. The most important in this area is the pioneering work of the Safe Road Institute," said the Prime Minister.

He stressed that people are most safe when everyone embraces the concept of preventive action: "We are the ones who must take preventive action, who must teach our children courtesy, empathy, openness, inclusiveness and respect for diversity so that we can be safe every day – both in traffic and beyond."

The Prime Minister said that the most important message of today is joining forces and tools to teach future generations to become confident and responsible individuals. "A confident person does not feel the need for recklessness but instead helps society grow for a better tomorrow. The Safe Road Institute has shown us the way. But it is up to all of us to take this way to heart and make it happen every day," added the Prime Minister.

The main aim of the Park of Safe Mobility is to empower those who have suffered the worst consequences of traffic accidents and to share safe mobility knowledge, experience and prevention topics with children, youth and older people.