Croydon Haunted Hollows Unveils 2025 Lineup: Horror Icons, Sensory‑Friendly Walks, & Year‑Round Magic

The Boo Crew with WMMR's Jacky Bam Bam - Lisa Marie Hunt Photography

Croydon Haunted Hollows launches its 2025 events: Horror Icons haunt, sensory‑friendly hours, and inclusive fun all year. Fear never felt so welcoming.

CROYDON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croydon Haunted Hollows , the nonprofit haunt known for being sensory‑friendly, wheelchair accessible, and deeply community‑centered, is excited to announce its full 2025 event schedule. With more than 50 volunteers crafting immersive scares and softer thrills alike, Croydon is making Halloween a celebration for everyone — not just one night, but throughout the year.On Sunday, October 26, 2025, Croydon Haunted Hollows invites you to step into a chilling tribute to horror’s most legendary figures. Visitors will wander through an immersive Halloween experience that honors cult favorites and iconic villains. You’ll come face to face with life‑size recreations (like the Annabelle doll), traverse a mad scientist’s lab gone awry, brave The Purge, and enter the Hall of Horror Icons featuring Nosferatu, Ghostface, Jason Voorhees, Hannibal Lecter, and more.Before the main event, there’s a special Sensory‑Friendly Hour from 4:00‑6:00 PM — a gentler version designed for folks with sensory sensitivities, younger guests, or wheelchair users who prefer a more relaxed pace.On Halloween night, the Haunted Hollows will host its signature “Spooky Yard Haunt Walkthrough,” with special accommodations to provide a more comfortable experience for families and individuals who need it. This event is part of the ongoing commitment to accessibility.While Halloween is the highlight, Croydon Haunted Hollows maintains a presence and impact all year. According to their website and Facebook, their “About Us” story stays active and engaging year‑round: promoting inclusivity, sharing volunteer stories, posting design/decor previews, and raising awareness about sensory‑friendly spaces.They run drives for support and donations outside the season, recruit and train volunteers, and participate in local community events. Their social media also regularly highlights past haunt photos, behind‑the‑scenes build‑ups, and sneak peeks of what’s to come. This keeps momentum going and ensures the Hollows aren’t just seasonal distractions—they’re a part of the community fabric.Their year‑round efforts also include:Marketing and outreach so families know when inclusive events are happeningTraining volunteers in sensitivity and accessible practicesKeeping the haunt and apparatus upgraded for safety, comfort, and creative scare effectsWhy 2025 is Special. It’s the first time the Horror Icons theme is fully realized — Curated galleries, special installations, timed events. A mix of fright + nostalgia.More consistent sensory‑friendly offerings: not just an “hour,” but structured events (like the spooky yard walkthrough) designed from the ground up with comfort in mind.Ongoing volunteer growth and deeper community engagement ensures the experience gets steadily more polished, more inclusive, more fun.Under Executive Director Colleen, the vision remains clear: Halloween should never exclude people due to sensory needs or mobility. With 25+ years in graphic design, marketing, and branding, she leads the creative direction, ensures design accessibility, and shares the mission publicly. Her family helps drive it: Steve, Dean, Shannon, Ryan, all contribute to the spirit and authenticity. You can meet the entire Boo Crew Colleen often speaks publicly about inclusive business branding, and has made Croydon Haunted Hollows a model of how to make seasonal art & entertainment welcoming to all.Croydon Haunted Hollows needs your support to keep growing:Donate to help build more accessible features, create new installations, maintain existing ones.Volunteer — whether you act, build sets, help with accessibility, or spread the word.Attend the events, bring family & friends, especially those who may often be excluded from haunted attractions.Croydon Haunted Hollows isn’t just transforming Halloween — it’s transforming how we think about fear, fun, and belonging. In 2025, with Horror Icons and sensory‑friendly walks, plus community events and consistent outreach, they’re doing more than scaring people. They’re inspiring them. Welcoming them. Including them.So mark your calendars. Whether you can brave the full chills, prefer gentler scares, or just want to share a haunted walk with someone you love — Croydon Haunted Hollows is ready. Every shadow has a friend. Every scream becomes a smile. And every moment becomes memory.

