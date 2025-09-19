Submit Release
Secretary Naig Congratulates Mike Sexton on USDA Rural Development Appointment

 

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 19, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today in response to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins appointing former State Representative Mike Sexton to be the Director for USDA Rural Development in Iowa.

"Congratulations to my friend Mike Sexton on his appointment as State Director for USDA Rural Development in Iowa. Mike has been a tireless champion for farmers during his time in the Iowa House and knows how critical it is to grow and strengthen our rural communities," said Secretary Naig. "While we’ll miss his strong voice in the Legislature, I am confident he will continue to serve Iowa's agriculture community and rural Iowans across our state well. I look forward to working with him in this new role." 

