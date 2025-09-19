Bright Line Investigations Renews Wisconsin Private Detective Agency License for Two Years

Chief Investigator - Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations renews its Wisconsin private detective license, continuing to serve clients in legal, insurance, and custody investigations.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC, a multi-state licensed private detective and security agency, today announced the renewal of its Wisconsin Private Detective Agency license (#17064-62) for an additional two-year term.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Bright Line Investigations provides investigative, security, and expert witness services to law firms, corporations, insurance carriers, and private clients throughout the Midwest. The renewal reflects the agency’s continued compliance with Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) requirements.Key Cases & Activities, 2023–2025Between August 2023 and August 2025, Bright Line Investigations conducted assignments across multiple investigative areas, including:Corporate Theft Investigations: Assisted a Wisconsin-based corporation in tracing stolen property and providing documentation that supported law enforcement action.Civil Rights-Related Matters: Investigated incidents of alleged improper detentions and prepared supporting documentation now subject to active litigation in state and federal courts.Family Law & Child Custody Cases: Conducted surveillance in court-ordered custody matters, documenting parental noncompliance with sobriety requirements and other high-risk behaviors. Findings were provided to clients and their counsel for use in legal proceedings.Insurance & SIU Support: Performed scene investigations and field assignments for Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of national insurance carriers to assist in fraud prevention and claims verification.Education & Training Programs: Expanded university internship and apprenticeship opportunities through the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS), while also delivering state-certified firearms and continuing education training for licensed detectives and security personnel.“The renewal of our Wisconsin license allows us to continue serving clients and the community with professional investigative services,” said Kyle Corrigan , M.S., CIFI, Chief Investigator and Founder of Bright Line Investigations. “We remain committed to supporting attorneys, insurers, corporations, and private clients through accurate documentation and evidence-based results.”Bright Line Investigations holds active licenses in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan, with additional licensing underway in Florida.About Bright Line Investigations Bright Line Investigations LLC (est. 2014) is a licensed private detective and security agency providing surveillance, civil and criminal defense investigations, corporate and insurance inquiries, firearms training, and expert witness services. The firm is headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and operates throughout the Midwest with a network of professional investigators and trainers.

