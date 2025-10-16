Governor Katie Hobbs Directs AHCCCS to Create Exception Process for DDD Members, DES to Delay Hour Reductions for DDD Families

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she has directed the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) to ensure that the new, strengthened standardized assessment tool allows for exceptions for extraordinary care. Governor Hobbs’ announcement will increase flexibility for Arizonans with disabilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive care through the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), and increase transparency while ensuring the program’s continued fiscal sustainability.

“Arizonans with disabilities and their families deserve to have a say in decisions that affect their lives,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “By working together, increasing transparency and community input we will continue delivering best in the nation care to Arizonans with disabilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, while ensuring these services remain fiscally sound for years to come. Even while reckless Washington politicians strip health care away from everyday people, I’m going to stand up and fight to protect it.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes has approved AHCCCS’s proposed guardrails through the emergency rulemaking process. This emergency rulemaking process will be followed by regular rulemaking to ensure there is public comment to finalize these changes.

“I appreciate Attorney General Mayes for working with my administration to expedite this process that will deliver increased flexibility for Arizonans with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” added Governor Hobbs.

The new tool will still assess the level of direct care and habilitation services available to children who receive services from Arizona Long Term Care System though DDD and health plans administering the Elderly and Physically Disabled (EPD) program. The new tool will be more tailored to children with complex needs, and will include an exception process for children whose families may require an extraordinary care review.

Members, their families, and community members, including providers and clinicians, will be able to suggest changes to rules through an upcoming, formal public comment process.

As AHCCCS works with its contractors to implement the emergency rulemaking, DDD and EPD plans will delay further reductions to attendant care and habilitation services to allow members and families the opportunity to pursue the exception process.

AHCCCS and DES will also host virtual information sessions for members and families to understand the upcoming changes to the assessment tool and the new exception process in the coming weeks.

Read FAQs on the announcement here.