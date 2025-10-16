Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Elizabeth Bingert and Rachel Hernandez to Maricopa County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Elizabeth T. Bingert and Rachel C. Hernandez to the Maricopa County Superior Court. Bingert has served as a court commissioner since 2021 and previously served in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office. Outside of those roles, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service, including founding ROBES (Reaching Out and Building Engagement through Service), a judicial community service organization.

Hernandez served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for over 25 years. She established herself as a leader both inside the office and out, having served as the President of the Arizona Bar Foundation, worked on numerous committees with the Arizona State Bar, as well as held leadership roles in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including as First Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2021 until earlier this year.

“I am proud to appoint two career public servants to the bench,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Both Elizabeth Bingert and Rachel Hernandez have shown not only that they have the skills necessary to be effective judges, but that they are entering their new roles committed to serving the people of Arizona and improving access to justice.”

The appointments are to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judges Michael W. Kemp and M. Scott McCoy.