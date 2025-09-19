Submit Release
Governor Lee Announces 20th Judicial District Appointment

Governor Bill Lee appointed Judge Jim Todd to the 20th Judicial District Criminal Court, which covers Davidson County.

Judge Todd currently serves as a judge in the Davidson County General Sessions Court, District VI. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University and juris doctor at Memphis State University.

Judge Todd fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cheryl Blackburn.

 

