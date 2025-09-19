Governor Lee Announces 20th Judicial District Appointment
Governor Bill Lee appointed Judge Jim Todd to the 20th Judicial District Criminal Court, which covers Davidson County.
Judge Todd currently serves as a judge in the Davidson County General Sessions Court, District VI. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University and juris doctor at Memphis State University.
Judge Todd fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cheryl Blackburn.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.