Today Marks International Akathisia Awareness Day

MISSD's New Public Health Video Raises Awareness of this Medication-Induced Disorder Linked to Suicide

Anyone who is taking medication—or loves someone who does—needs to be aware of this risk. That likely includes everyone, everywhere.”
— Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is marking International Akathisia Awareness Day with a new public health video. The video helps equip healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers to spot this life-threatening disorder before it’s too late.

"Akathisia has taken far too many lives and caused avoidable suffering," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "We’ve made great strides in closing the knowledge gap, but our work won't stop until akathisia is widely recognized and understood. Anyone who is taking medication—or loves someone who does—needs to be aware of the risks. That likely includes everyone, everywhere."

Akathisia can be triggered by many commonly prescribed medications—including drugs marketed for anxiety, depression, smoking cessation, acne, infections, high blood pressure, and more. It can emerge when starting, stopping, or changing the dose or type of medication. Symptoms may include extreme inner and outer restlessness, agitation, skin-crawling sensations, insomnia, delirium, and unusual changes in thinking and behavior. Frequently misdiagnosed as anxiety or emotional distress, akathisia is unrelated to a person’s underlying condition or situational life challenges. Critically, it has been linked to self-harm, violence, and suicide. Early recognition is essential to reduce harm and save lives.

The goal of International Akathisia Awareness Day is to increase awareness, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate treatment. MISSD offers free educational resources, an accredited continuing education course, and public health videos to help healthcare professionals, patients, and families recognize the warning signs and seek appropriate care. Visit MISSD.co for more information.

"By shining a light on akathisia, we hope this internatiional day of observance honors those lost and helps prevent avoidable tragedies," said Dolin.

Kristina Kaiser
MISSD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
X

International Akathisia Awareness Day: Recognize. Respond. Save Lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Today Marks International Akathisia Awareness Day

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kristina Kaiser
MISSD
Company/Organization
MISSD
P.O. Box 10107
Chicago, Illinois, 60611
United States
+1 703-380-5466
Visit Newsroom
About

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. A website, educational materials and support of conferences helps raise awareness and knowledge of akathisia and medication-induced suicides. It's important to note that MISSD is not anti-drug and recognizes that prescription drugs can be positive and life-saving for many individuals. We are for truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials.

MISSD

More From This Author
Today Marks International Akathisia Awareness Day
MISSD Calls for Immediate Action on Akathisia and Suicide
Lisa Loomer's Critically Acclaimed Play Highlights Akathisia and Prescribed Harm
View All Stories From This Author