Today Marks International Akathisia Awareness Day

MISSD's New Public Health Video Raises Awareness of this Medication-Induced Disorder Linked to Suicide

Anyone who is taking medication—or loves someone who does—needs to be aware of this risk. That likely includes everyone, everywhere.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is marking International Akathisia Awareness Day with a new public health video. The video helps equip healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers to spot this life-threatening disorder before it’s too late.

"Akathisia has taken far too many lives and caused avoidable suffering," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "We’ve made great strides in closing the knowledge gap, but our work won't stop until akathisia is widely recognized and understood. Anyone who is taking medication—or loves someone who does—needs to be aware of the risks. That likely includes everyone, everywhere."

Akathisia can be triggered by many commonly prescribed medications—including drugs marketed for anxiety, depression, smoking cessation, acne, infections, high blood pressure, and more. It can emerge when starting, stopping, or changing the dose or type of medication. Symptoms may include extreme inner and outer restlessness, agitation, skin-crawling sensations, insomnia, delirium, and unusual changes in thinking and behavior. Frequently misdiagnosed as anxiety or emotional distress, akathisia is unrelated to a person’s underlying condition or situational life challenges. Critically, it has been linked to self-harm, violence, and suicide. Early recognition is essential to reduce harm and save lives.

The goal of International Akathisia Awareness Day is to increase awareness, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate treatment. MISSD offers free educational resources, an accredited continuing education course, and public health videos to help healthcare professionals, patients, and families recognize the warning signs and seek appropriate care. Visit MISSD.co for more information.

"By shining a light on akathisia, we hope this internatiional day of observance honors those lost and helps prevent avoidable tragedies," said Dolin.

International Akathisia Awareness Day: Recognize. Respond. Save Lives.

