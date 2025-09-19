Large animal health enhancement grants awarded to 10 veterinary practices

Ten North Carolina Veterinary practices were recently awarded grants to help support their large animal practices. This $130,000 recurring fund was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023 and is annually administered by the N.C. Ag Finance Authority.



Applicants intend to use funding this round for student debt repayments, facility construction, equipment loans, a variety of large animal chutes and implementing new technology and software. The veterinarians selected during this funding cycle cover 47 of the 100 counties across North Carolina.



This funding opportunity is available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and who spend 30% or more of their patient care involved in large animal veterinary care.



“To date the Large Animal Health Fund Committee has made 21 awards to veterinarians across the state, with the most recent round of funding featuring 10 new grant awards,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These funds will be used to enhance their large animal practices. The support we can provide for these veterinarians is a boost to the large animal medicine industry in the state. As the Large Animal Healthcare Enhancement Fund continues to grow, we hope to partner with industry leaders in the large animal field. These partnerships would allow us to assist more vets and grow this program’s reach across the state.”



The following practices and veterinarians received grants from the last grant cycle:

Cool Springs Mobile Vet Service, Rowan County

Seven Spring Mobile Veterinary Services, Alexander County

Derek L. Heizer, Alamance County

Cowee Cowgirl Mobile Large Animal Veterinary Services, Macon County

Latitude 36 Veterinary Services, PC, Stokes County

Don Banks, Duplin County

Iron Will Mobile Veterinary Services P.C., Alamance County

Bethanie Lewis Cooper, Wake County

Jacklyn Porter, Rowan County

Farm and Field Mobile Large Animal Veterinary Services, Macon County



-30-

