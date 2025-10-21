Non-perishable food items accepted for Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day on Thursday, Oct. 23

WHO/ WHAT:

The N.C. State Fair will host its annual food donation drive for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina on Thursday. Like every year since 1993, each fairgoer who donates food will gain free admission at any gate. A donation of six non-perishable food items will be accepted for one gate admission ticket.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, Smithfield Foods President of Hog Production Kraig Westerbeek and CEO of the Food Bank Amy Beros will hold a brief program in honor of Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day.

WHEN/WHERE:

Thursday, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m.

Live and Local Music Stage presented by Curtis Media Group (near the Waterfall outside Dorton Arena) at the N.C. State Fairgrounds

(If requested, morning interviews are also available with a Smithfield Foods spokesman beginning at 6 a.m. Donations are accepted at any gate from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Hunger Relief Day began at the N.C. State Fair in 1993, and since then, fairgoers have donated more than 6.7 million pounds of food. It has become one of the largest one-day food drives in the state.

The Food Bank encourages fairgoers to bring the products listed below that are the most needed right now. Fairgoers should not bring anything in glass.

• Peanut butter & jams (larger plastic jars)

• Chicken, tuna or salmon (in pouches or pop-top cans)

• Ravioli and other ready-to-heat meals (in pop-top cans)

• Dried or canned fruit (sealed containers or pop-top cans)

• Granola or protein bars (boxes with individually-wrapped contents)

In 2024, fairgoers donated enough food to provide more than 175,000 meals. Smithfield’s contribution of 500,000 servings of protein meant enough food for 280,000 meals went to sister food banks responding to the post-Helene disaster in Western North Carolina. More than 500 volunteers contributed more than 2,000 hours of time for the food drive.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

-bhh-1,2,4