Maple Hill Loopers record fifth straight win in the N.C. State Fair Tobacco Stringing Contest

RALEIGH – The Maple Hill Loopers continued their winning streak in the N.C. State Fair’s Tobacco Stringing Contest Friday, Oct. 17, notching the team’s fifth straight win. The team is made up of husband and wife Sandy and Ken Jones of Maple Hill and Michael Sunday of Hendersonville. Over the contest’s 21-year history, in addition to 11 first-place wins, the team has also notched three second-place finishes and a third-place win.

Sandy Jones looped the stick of tobacco in 1.10:67 seconds and earned 66 out of 70 points for quality. The team took home $250 in prize money.

The Tie Masters made up of stringer James Lawson of Walkertown and handlers Matthew Lawson of Belews Creek and Thomas Clouer. Lawson posted a stringing time of 1:28:19 seconds and earned a 69 out of 70 points for quality.

The Barbour Stringers from Benson made up of stringer Debbie Barbour and handers Dean Barbour and Jeanette Barbour all of Benson won third place and $150. Debbie Barbour posted a stringing time of 1.20:72 and a 65 for stick quality.

Judging was based on a combination of stringing time and stick quality, including bundle size, evenness of leaf heads, 36 to 38 bundles on a stick, tightness, evenness, neatness and holding ability. All three teams were close in quality points and the winner was determined by time.

The finished sticks of tobacco from the competition, plus others tied Friday afternoon, went into the tobacco barn to be flue-cured during the fair. Cured tobacco will be part of the mock tobacco auction at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in the Tobacco Pavilion.

The contest is sponsored by the John Deere Ice Cream Boys located in Heritage Circle.



-aea-1