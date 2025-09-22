GatorPAC Endorses Adam Smith in the 2026 GOP Primary for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

GatorPAC/Veterans Leadership Fund Endorses Adam Smith for Congress in NC-11

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund dedicated to electing America First veterans to Congress, is proud to announce its endorsement of Adam Smith in the 2026 Republican primary for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. As a former Green Beret with over 17 years of service, entrepreneur, and proven leader in disaster relief efforts, Smith embodies the values of patriotism, resilience, and unwavering commitment to American freedoms that GatorPAC champions."Adam Smith is the kind of battle-tested leader our nation needs in Congress," said retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman of GatorPAC. "His service as a Green Beret, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his hands-on role in coordinating relief operations during Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina demonstrate his dedication to putting America and its people first. In a time when our country faces unprecedented challenges, Adam will fight for veterans, secure our borders, and restore constitutional freedoms. GatorPAC is thrilled to stand behind him in this critical race."Smith, founder of Savage Freedoms Defense and Savage Ops, gained national recognition for organizing the "Redneck Air Force" – a volunteer network of special operations veterans that delivered aid to hard-hit communities in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. His leadership in these efforts highlights his ability to mobilize resources and support those in need, qualities that will serve him well in representing the resilient people of NC-11. "I am honored to receive GatorPAC's endorsement," said Adam Smith. "As a veteran and patriot, I've dedicated my life to defending our freedoms – from the battlefield to disaster zones. In Congress, I'll bring that same fight to Washington, standing up for conservative values, supporting our military families, and ensuring North Carolina's 11th District has a voice that puts America First. Together, we'll secure a brighter future for our families and our nation."North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, encompassing much of Western North Carolina, has been a stronghold for conservative leadership. With the 2026 primary on the horizon, GatorPAC's early endorsement signals strong support for Smith's campaign among veteran-focused organizations.GatorPAC encourages all America First patriots to join in supporting Adam Smith's bid. For more information on GatorPAC or to contribute, visit www.gatorpac.com About GatorPAC:GatorPAC is a political action committee focused on electing veteran candidates who prioritize America First policies. Based in Gulfport, Mississippi, the organization has a track record of backing principled leaders across the country.

