GatorPAC Chairman Col. Rob Maness Endorses Nate Morris in Kentucky U.S. Senate Primary

Nate is a ninth-generation Kentuckian and successful businessman who has taken on the establishment and won. He's not beholden to Mitch McConnell or the D.C. elite” — Retired Colonel Rob Maness, GatorPAC Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Col. Rob Maness (Ret.), Chairman of GatorPAC and former U.S. Senate Candidate, today announced his endorsement of Nate Morris in the upcoming Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Kentucky. Maness, a staunch advocate for America First policies and draining the swamp of career politicians, praised Morris as a true outsider and entrepreneur ready to fight for Kentucky families and President Trump's agenda. "As a combat veteran who has seen the failures of Washington insiders firsthand, I'm proud to endorse Nate Morris for U.S. Senate," said Col. Rob Maness. "Nate is a ninth-generation Kentuckian and successful businessman who has taken on the establishment and won. He's not beholden to Mitch McConnell or the D.C. elite—he's committed to securing our borders, revitalizing American manufacturing, and putting Kentucky first. In a time when our nation needs bold disrupters, not more puppets, Nate Morris is the fighter Kentucky deserves. "Morris, the founder and CEO of a Lexington-based company and a political newcomer, has positioned himself as an anti-establishment candidate focused on economic growth, energy independence, and supporting veterans. His campaign emphasizes disrupting the status quo in Washington and aligning with President Trump's America First principles. GatorPAC, dedicated to electing America First candidates and veteran leaders who uphold the Constitution and champion liberty, sees Morris as a key ally in the battle against entrenched political swamp “gators.” Through its Veterans Leadership Fund, the PAC supports candidates who prioritize national security, fiscal responsibility, and draining the swamp. This endorsement comes as the Kentucky Republican primary heats up ahead of the 2026 general election, with Morris emerging as the strong contender against establishment-backed, McConnell acolyte opponents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.