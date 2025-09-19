Major road repairs on Lucky Peak Trail of Boise River WMA start on Sept. 21

Fish and Game will begin major road repairs on the Lucky Peak Trail of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, starting on September 21. The road work is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Lucky Peak Trail has been closed to motorized vehicles since the significant rain event on August 26. However, during road work, the road will also be impassable to hikers and mountain bikers.

The work will take place starting from the intersection of Highland Valley Road/Shaw Mountain Road and will extend west to the top of the Homestead Trail. Hikers and bikers may still use the Homestead Trail and continue north uphill on the Lucky Peak Trail, but access will be blocked by construction going east. The Cobb Trail will remain open, but recreationists cannot continue on the Lucky Peak Trail.

Highland Valley Road will be open, but please be observant of large construction vehicles traveling on the road.