Governor Mills Visits Waldo County Businesses, Meets with Farmers & Community Leaders

Belfast, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today visited Waldo County to speak with Maine people, businesses leaders, farmers, and civic leaders.

The Governor and Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig visited Nautilus Seafood & Grill in Belfast, a popular Midcoast restaurant that has made a significant comeback since being damaged by severe storms of January 2024. Through the Governor's Community Resilience Partnership Program, the city received a $50,000 grant in 2024 to support planning to protect its waterfront from future storms.

The Governor and Herbig also visited the new headquarters of growing solar and heat pump installation company Logix (formerly SolarLogix). Under Governor Mills, Maine surpassed its goal of 100,000 heat pumps two years ahead of schedule, which are providing energy efficient, cost-effective heating and cooling to thousands of homes around the state.

Later in the day, Governor Mills and Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal attended the annual Common Ground Fair in Unity, organized by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Governor Mills has proclaimed 2025 as the "Year of Youth in Agriculture" in Maine. The Year of Youth in Agriculture will provide opportunities to spotlight and elevate young adult voices in agriculture and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders.

"It was inspiring today to visit Waldo County and hear about the region's continued economic successes," said Governor Mills."My Administration will continue to make every effort to ensure our coastal communities can withstand the storms we know are coming, support wise investments in energy efficiency, and enable the next generation of farms and farmers have the tools they need to grow and thrive."

"Today's Year of Youth in Agriculture event at the Common Ground Country Fair shined a spotlight on the next generation of Maine farmers, food leaders, and innovators. The energy, ideas, and passion that these young people bring is truly inspiring. I'm also grateful to Governor Mills for taking time to walk the fair with Sarah Alexander, executive director of MOFGA, meeting with exhibitors and fairgoers," said Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal.

In addition, the Governor today also visited the renowned restaurant The Lost Kitchen, located in a former grist and woodturning mill in the town of Freedom.

Today's visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Earlier this week, the Governor visited Westbrook and Windham in Cumberland County, Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County and the Katahdin region in Penobscot County.

Last week, she visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County, Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.