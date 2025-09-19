STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DLIR TO HOST IN-PERSON CAREER FAIR AT KEʻEHI LAGOON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 19, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host an in-person career fair on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial, located at 2685 North Nimitz Highway. This event is designed to connect job seekers directly with hiring employers from a wide range of industries across the state.

“DLIR continues to open doors and connect job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re especially proud to support all job seekers by creating a space where they can connect with employers eager to bring their talents on board.”

The first hour of the event (9 a.m. – 10 a.m.) will be reserved exclusively for veterans and military spouses, giving them early access to recruiters and job openings.

Job seekers are encouraged to:

Dress professionally

Bring multiple copies of their resume

Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews

Employers from federal, state and private sectors will be present to share information, answer questions and accept applications.

This event is 100% federally funded by the employment and training administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of the PY 2024 WIOA Dislocated Worker Rapid Response funds totaling $258,482.00 for Oʻahu. The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is an equal opportunity/affirmative action agency.

Media contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov