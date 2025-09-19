DLIR to Host In-Person Career Fair at Keʻehi Lagoon
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA
JADE T. BUTAY
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DLIR TO HOST IN-PERSON CAREER FAIR AT KEʻEHI LAGOON
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 19, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host an in-person career fair on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial, located at 2685 North Nimitz Highway. This event is designed to connect job seekers directly with hiring employers from a wide range of industries across the state.
“DLIR continues to open doors and connect job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re especially proud to support all job seekers by creating a space where they can connect with employers eager to bring their talents on board.”
The first hour of the event (9 a.m. – 10 a.m.) will be reserved exclusively for veterans and military spouses, giving them early access to recruiters and job openings.
Job seekers are encouraged to:
- Dress professionally
- Bring multiple copies of their resume
- Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews
Employers from federal, state and private sectors will be present to share information, answer questions and accept applications.
This event is 100% federally funded by the employment and training administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of the PY 2024 WIOA Dislocated Worker Rapid Response funds totaling $258,482.00 for Oʻahu. The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is an equal opportunity/affirmative action agency.
# # #
Equal Opportunity Employer/Program
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842
View DLIR news releases:
http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/
Media contact:
Chavonnie Ramos
Public Information Officer
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-9720
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov
