DLIR ANNOUNCES 2025 WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT HEROES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced the recipients of the third annual Workforce Development Hero Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals and organizations. September is Workforce Development Month, a time to honor workforce development leaders and staff across Hawaiʻi, as well as draw attention to the resources available to those looking for work, wanting to prepare for in-demand employment or exploring their career options.

“Ensuring that businesses have access to skilled workers, while helping job seekers find meaningful employment, is essential to equipping both local businesses and workers with the talent and expertise needed to thrive as Hawaiʻi’s economy evolves,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay.

The Workforce Development Hero Awards honor key contributors to workforce excellence across the islands, acknowledging their dedication and innovation in advancing employment opportunities and skill development in Hawaiʻi. The awards drew nominations from across the state, showcasing the vast range of individuals and institutions working toward strengthening Hawaiʻi’s workforce.

Workforce Development Hero Award Winners:

Oʻahu: Dan Doerger, executive director, Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training and Julie Morikawa, founder and president, ClimbHI

Maui: Katie Taladay, director of Workforce Development, Maui Economic Development Board

Kauaʻi: Jackie Kaina, executive director, Kauaʻi Economic Development Board

Hawaiʻi Island: Clinton Mercado, executive director, Hawaiʻi Workforce Development Board

Lifetime Achievement Award: Daniel Iaela, Hawaiian Council (formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement)

“Each of this year’s Workforce Development Heroes has gone above and beyond in creating pathways to opportunity,” said Workforce Development Council Executive Director Bennette Misalucha. “Their efforts have empowered individuals, strengthened communities and contributed to the overall resilience and competitiveness of Hawaiʻi’s workforce.”

The Workforce Development Heroes Awards finalists include: Oʻahu: Randall Higa (Workforce Transition Center), Constancio Paranal III (City and County of Honolulu, Office of Economic Revitalization), Sherri Komatsu (DHS Division of Vocational Rehabilitation), Daintry Bartoldus (State Council on Developmental Disabilities), Big Island: Lisa Kobayashi (County of Hawaiʻi Research and Development Department, Hilo Hawaii); Kauaʻi: Lawaiʻa Naihe (Hoʻākeolapono Trades Academy)

The Lifetime Achievement Finalists are Carol Kanayama (State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Workforce Development Division) and Ann Katekaru (Inkinen Executive Search)

Awards Ceremony Future of Work Conference

The Future of Work Conference will honor the Workforce Development Hero awardees and finalists on September 24, 2025, at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. The event will highlight each winner’s contributions to workforce development and celebrate their achievements.

