State Supreme Court visit: Local students to get chance to question justices

Local students will have the chance to question California Supreme Court members about the state’s judicial system before Wednesday’s special session of the court in Monterey, the first time the court has met in the city in more than 45 years. The special session will be held at Colton Hall Museum – the location of California’s first constitutional convention in 1849.

