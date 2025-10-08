Newsom signs bill targeting antisemitic speech in California classrooms

AB715, which takes effect next year, creates new Office of Civil Rights, and within it an antisemitism prevention coordinator to review discrimination complaints and recommend corrective actions. Its authority will include allegations by students, parents or school officials that a teacher has unfairly criticized Israel’s government.

