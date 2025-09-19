Nebraska Court of Appeals Marks Constitution Day at College of Saint Mary

The Nebraska Court of Appeals was in session on the campus of Omaha’s College of Saint Mary on Constitution Day, September 17, 2025. The Court divided into its customary two panels of three judges each to hold legal argument sessions, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The morning panel of judges included Chief Judge Francie Riedmann, along with Judges Frankie Moore and Lawrence Welch. Arguments included three cases – a sexual assault, a child support and visitation disagreement, and a property dispute. In the afternoon, the panel was presided over by Judge Riko Bishop, joined by Judges Michael Pirtle and PaTricia Freeman, where two cases were docketed, the first regarding division of a marital estate and child visitation; and the second a zoning dispute with a nonlawyer who represented himself against the City of Omaha.

College of Saint Mary President Heather Smith opened the session with a welcome and review of protocol for the students. She was followed by Bar Foundation Fellow Rick Jeffries, who provided an introduction to Constitution Day, and Saint Mary alum Judge Candice Novak, who offered background on the court process.

During remarks on Constitution Day, Jeffries reflected on the importance of the courts and their role in maintaining civil society.

“For many years now, the Nebraska Judicial Branch, with the Bar Foundation’s assistance, has celebrated Constitution Day by bringing courts to classrooms around the state,” Jeffries said, noting that Nebraska’s three branches of government—executive, legislative, and judicial—mirror those established by the U.S. Constitution.

Jeffries paused to highlight the significance of witnessing the judicial branch in action, especially during a time of heightened division in national discourse. “In a time where we are finding it difficult to disagree with each other in a peaceful way, the courts … are more important than they have ever been,” he said.

He explained that courtrooms provide a forum for citizens to resolve disputes peacefully, with professionals presenting opposing views in a respectful manner. “Your presence here—supporting, watching, learning, and telling others—shows how people can disagree with each other and do so peacefully,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries, who has practiced law for more than three decades, also spoke about the respect owed to the judicial system and its leaders. “I stand when judges enter and leave courtrooms because I believe in this system,” he said. “A vital court system is what divides vital societies from ones that break down.”

He added that judges make personal sacrifices to serve the public, often giving up more lucrative professional paths to uphold justice. “I choose to show respect to the office of the court, the institution of the court, and the individuals who serve in it,” Jeffries said.

College of Saint Mary students, along with students from Omaha Gross High School and middle school students from Anderson, Beadle, and Russel in Omaha, participated in the event.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals, the state’s second-highest court, reviews appeals from decisions of the state's trial courts. The six judges on the Court of Appeals handle and dispose of just under 1,000 cases per year. A decision of the Nebraska Court of Appeals is final unless granted further review by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Photos:

Top, Morning panel, left to right -- Judge Frankie Moore, Chief Judge Francie Riedmann, Judge Lawrence Welch.

Middle, Afternoon panel -- Judge Michael Pirtle, Judge Riko Bishop, Judge PaTricia Freeman.

Bottom, Middle school students seated behind Court of Appeals law clerks and the bailiff’s recording/work station.