Quickcode.ai Secures $1.4M in Funding, Welcomes Tom Ray of Buckhorn Capital Group to Board of Directors

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quickcode.ai , the AI-powered trade compliance platform transforming how companies manage tariff classifications and regulatory changes, today announced the closing of a $1.4 million financing round led by Buckhorn Capital Group. As part of the investment, Buckhorn’s Founder, Tom Ray, will join Quickcode.ai’s Board of Directors.The global trade compliance market is growing rapidly as companies face heightened tariffs, shifting regulations, and stricter enforcement. Manual processes and outdated tools leave importers and manufacturers exposed to costly fines, delays, and reputational risks. Quickcode.ai addresses these challenges by providing real-time automation, intelligent tariff calculation, and proactive compliance monitoring, giving businesses the speed, accuracy, and confidence they need to stay ahead of every change.“This investment gives us the resources to push the boundaries of what compliance technology can do,” said Shannon Hynds, CEO of Quickcode.ai. “We’re excited to expand our platform with smarter, faster tools and the support our customers need to stay ahead of every regulatory change.”“Quickcode.ai is tackling one of the most urgent and complex challenges in global trade today, and they’re doing it with incredible innovation,” said Tom Ray, Founder of Buckhorn Capital Group. “We’re excited to back this talented team and can’t wait to help accelerate their growth and expand their impact across the industry.”The investment will accelerate Quickcode.ai’s product development roadmap and expand its go-to-market strategy, ensuring importers, manufacturers, and compliance professionals outpace regulatory change and keep their supply chains moving. Now is the time for businesses to upgrade their compliance game, and Quickcode.ai is ready to lead the way. For more information, please visit https://quickcode.ai About QuickcodeQuickcode.ai sets a new standard in import compliance by combining AI-assisted HS classification with end-to-end monitoring and management for product catalogs. The platform continuously tracks and applies tariff assignments, duty calculations, and Chapter 99 provisions, while monitoring AD/CVD cases and PGA requirements to ensure ongoing compliance. With advanced machine-learning models, Quickcode streamlines classification workflows, improves accuracy, and eliminates manual rework, giving trade compliance professionals a single, always-current view of their compliance obligations. By unifying tariff calculation, regulatory monitoring, and classification support, Quickcode delivers the intelligence and transparency manufacturers and importers need to stay ahead in a fast-changing trade environment. For more information: www.quickcode.ai About Buckhorn Capital GroupBuckhorn Capital Group is a growth-focused investment firm dedicated to partnering with innovative companies and exceptional leadership teams. With a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs, Buckhorn Capital Group provides both capital and strategic guidance to accelerate growth.About Tom RayTom is founder and managing member of Buckhorn Capital Group and founding investor and strategic advisor to Quannah Partners, a middle-market real assets private equity firm. Tom brings over $10 billion in investing and operating experience to Quickcode, including over $5 billion in digital infrastructure. Tom also brings over 20 years of experience as a CEO, and 20 years of investing and operating experience across North America, Europe, and Asia at leading global companies, including The Carlyle Group and Prologis.

