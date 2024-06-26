Female Founder Raises $1.1 Million for Artificial Intelligence Startup
Quickcode.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence software tailored for the trade compliance industry, has raised $1.1 million in seed funding.MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Release
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Shannon Hynds
(703) 568-6910
shannonh@quickcode.ai
Female Founder Raises $1.1 Million for Artificial Intelligence Startup
Quickcode.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence software tailored for the trade compliance industry, has raised $1.1 million in seed funding, with participation from PS27 Ventures, DataTribe, current investors, and individual contributors.
The Virginia-based company is on a mission to modernize compliance data management for manufacturers, importers, and the trade services community. Known for its innovative approach, Quickcode utilizes large language models and a behavioral science-based UI to help streamline data management for the trade compliance professional. Their products include a 24/7 cloud-based product compliance monitoring platform, a specialized integration for SaaS providers requiring access to trade compliance data, and an API that enhances the assignment of compliance data to extensive product datasets.
"Professionals in our industry continue to manage compliance data manually, which is unsustainable as compliance demands grow," said CEO Shannon Hynds. "This funding positions us to tackle these challenges head-on, transforming a critical industry pain point into a streamlined, technology-driven process.”
These exciting new partnerships will enable Quickcode.ai to perfect its go-to-market strategy, accelerate sales efforts, and further its product offerings.
To learn more about the disruptive startup, please visit Quickcode.ai.
Shannon M Hynds
Quickcode.ai
+1 703-568-6910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube