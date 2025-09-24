Publix and Leading Brands Unite in Upcoming Extra Savings Flyer to Donate to Florida Breast Cancer Charities

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Publix is joining forces with 12 beloved consumer brands and Riteway Sales and Marketing to turn everyday grocery shopping into a powerful act of giving. From October 4–18, 2025, Publix customers can look for a special Breast Cancer Awareness Month page in the Publix Extra Savings flyer featuring participating products. Each purchase will help generate donations to support women and families impacted by breast cancer across Florida.Together, this partnership will contribute $15,000 in donations to three organizations that are making a difference in the fight against breast cancer: Glam-A-THON and Gilda’s Club South Florida, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Pink Ribbon Jax.“Riteway has always believed that when we come together as a community, small actions add up to big impact,” said Chris Smith, Vice President, Riteway Sales and Marketing. “By highlighting these brands during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re making it easy for customers to do good while doing their grocery shopping at Publix.”Breast cancer touches nearly every family in some way, and this campaign offers Publix shoppers the chance to contribute to life-changing care and support programs simply by purchasing everyday items. Featured brands include: Applegate, Bush’s Best, Chock full o’Nuts, Chinet, Chung’s, John Wm. Macy’s, Mike’s Amazing, Mt. Olive, Sue Bee Pure Honey, SuperBeets, True Citrus, and Truff.Riteway Sales and Marketing generously contributed an extra $5,000 to the campaign total, increasing the overall donation to $15,000. “Riteway Sales and Marketing is honored to stand alongside Publix and these outstanding brands to make this initiative possible,” said Chris Smith, Vice President, Riteway Sales and Marketing. “Our business is built on strong partnerships, and supporting causes like this is a natural extension of our commitment to the consumers who trust our brands.” The funds from this initiative will be distributed among three Florida nonprofits that provide critical services:- Glam-A-THON and Gilda’s Club Division – offering emotional, social, and lifestyle services for women in breast cancer treatment and survivorship.- Moffitt Cancer Center – advancing research and providing access to cutting-edge cancer care close to home.- Pink Ribbon Jax – funding early detection, education, and survivorship programs to help save lives.Together, these organizations ensure that Florida women and families facing breast cancer have access to the care, community, and compassion they need most. From October 4–18, Publix invites shoppers to support the cause by purchasing products from participating brands. Together, these everyday choices will fuel extraordinary impact. To learn more about the brands involved, visit any local Publix store between October 4-18 and pick up an Extra Savings flyer for details.About Riteway Sales & Marketing:Riteway Sales & Marketing is a leading food broker committed to building strong partnerships between brands, retailers, and consumers. With decades of industry expertise, Riteway represents trusted food and beverage companies across the Southeast, delivering innovative strategies that drive growth and strengthen community connections. Dedicated to making a difference both in and out of the grocery aisle, Riteway proudly supports charitable initiatives that improve the lives of families across Florida and beyond. Learn more at https://ritewaysalesandmarketing.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.