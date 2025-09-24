WARNING: SWAG Golf Fires Up U.S. Fans for Bethpage Black with New ‘We can’t hear you!’ Campaign

SWAG Golf Fires Up U.S. Fans for Bethpage Black with New ‘We can’t hear you!’ Campaign Not From Around Here? Limited Edition SWAG Earplugs

Offers complimentary earplugs to European fans to help cope with the raucous atmosphere

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWAG Golf , the official provider of the U.S. Ryder Cup team bags and leading innovator in high-quality, personalized golf equipment and accessories, is kicking off Ryder Cup week with a loud and unapologetic message: ‘We can’t hear you!’ - a campaign that matches the intensity and attitude the U.S. Team will bring to Bethpage Black.The irreverent brand at the intersection of golf and culture sets up shop at Ryder Cup Live in Rockefeller Center from September 25-28, with an immersive fan experience designed to embrace the rivalry and rowdiness of the biennial grudge match in New York. The four-day experience readies U.S. fans for action as Rockefeller Center transforms into a hub of SWAG’s energy, featuring bold visuals with a twist on iconic American landmarks, interactive installations, exclusive merchandise and live programming on the lawn alongside additional Ryder Cup Partners, including Ralph Lauren, Toptracer, BMW, and Michelob Ultra.SWAG’s activation in Rockefeller Center will allow fans to get an immersive look at the art featured on the official U.S. Team Ryder Cup bag and even have a chance to win their own bag. In typical SWAG fashion, the brand took a spin on the symbolic action players take when they land a match-clinching putt (holding their hand to their ear), but did so with the iconic Statue of Liberty, which can be seen on digital trucks driving around New York City and on limited edition apparel for sale at the pop-up, as well as on SWAG’s website.“We are here to make some noise,” said SWAG Golf Founder Nick Venson. “We want fans to feel the energy of the Ryder Cup before both teams step up to the first tee. Rockefeller Center becomes our playground, U.S. Team fans get to be loud and bold, and everyone else gets a little taste of SWAG, too. This is the moment we have been waiting for, and we wanted to make it unforgettable."SWAG has not forgotten about Team Europe. For fans of the ‘other’ team who tend to drink warm beer and constantly chant ‘Ole! Ole! Ole!' SWAG wants to ensure they have what they need to make the most of their experience. To help Team Europe fans cope with the raucous atmosphere, the brand is offering complimentary earplugs stamped with the SWAG logo on the carrying case as a reminder of who owns the home-field advantage.This moment marks a milestone for SWAG, highlighting its continued evolution from niche outsider to established brand on the game’s biggest stage—all while staying true to its signature Don't Give A PuttTM attitude.About SWAG GolfHeadquartered in Northbrook, Ill, Swag Golf has produced precision-milled putters, unparalleled headcovers, accessories and apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A Putt™ attitude, Swag Golf has built a reputation for high-end precision and is one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of mere minutes, Swag has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships– PGA TOUR professionals Nick Hardy, Taylor Montgomery, John Pak, and Taylor Dickson; LPGA professional Anna Nordqvist; Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac; and 3x World Series Champion Jon Lester. Licensing agreements include MLB, McLaren Formula 1 Team, Kraft-Heinz, WWE, Capcom, Topps, Vienna Beef, and more. Fans are encouraged to follow along for the latest company updates, product releases and ambassador signings at @SwagGolfCo on Discord, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.###

